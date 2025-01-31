Friday, January 31, 2025
Just Dropped Issue 37 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Industry News
1 min.read

Just Dropped Issue 37 – Modern Classic Motorcycle NewsJust dropped today issue 37 of Modern Classic  Motorcycle News digital magazine

Welcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News latest news, lifestyle and reviews from the world of Modern Classic, Roadster and Naked motorcycles.

“Gear up for the Ride” The latest edition of Modern Classic Motorcycle News Digital Magazine is a must-read for any motorcycle enthusiast. Whether you’re looking to stay informed on the latest industry trends or simply want to drool over the newest bikes on the market, this magazine has something for everyone. So rev up your engines and dive into the world of modern classic and naked/roadster motorcycles

Available through our dedicated iOS and Android apps or via web reader if you don’t have a tablet.

Our digital magazine has been £2.99 since it was launched in 2023 but due to ever increasing costs and we have to negate that somehow. So Its with great regret that we will have to increase the cover charge to £3.99 per magazine. The yearly subscription will increase also to £65 for a year (24 issues) thats a saving of £29.77.

For more info on how to purchase click here

We are also now available via iSubscribe

You can also purchase here the hi-res pdf via our online shop

Purchase via our dedicated mobile and web apps

Just Dropped Issue 37 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Introducing: The Stylish Furygan Shard Urban Textile Jacket
Introducing The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Lineup

TCX Racing Boots designed for the British weather

Apparel 0
Don’t let unpredictable British weather ruin your riding plans. With the TCX S-TR1 WP boots, riders stay fully protected from the rain all year round — whether on the track or road.

SC-Project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series

Latest News 0
High-Performance Exhaust Manufacturer Onboard For Title Sponsorship

Introducing The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Lineup

Industry News 0
An entirely new lineup of KTM 390 ADVENTURE models will be launched in 2025, with the highly coveted ‘R’ badge debuting in KTM 390 ADVENTURE guise.

TCX Racing Boots designed for the British weather

