Sc-project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 Motoamerica Twins Cup Series

High-Performance Exhaust Manufacturer Onboard For Title Sponsorship.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that SC-Project, a high-performance Italian exhaust manufacturer, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, since 2006, SC-Project manufactures exhaust systems for 18 different motorcycle companies from Aprilia to Harley-Davidson and virtually every brand in between.

“With multiple MotoAmerica Championships secured by teams using SC-Project exhausts, we wanted to show increased support for the MotoAmerica organization,” said Nate Seyer, of SC-Project’s North American division. “We are grateful for the amazing job that MotoAmerica has done to nurture American motorcycle racing. Racing is a universal language that knows no boundaries, and we feel this partnership can do great things to benefit the motorcycle racing community.”

With the simple goal of producing high-quality exhaust systems, SC-Project’s hand-made systems have been racing and winning around the world – from the Dakar Rally to MotoGP.

“We welcome SC-Project as the title sponsor for MotoAmerica’s Twins Cup class,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “SC-Project’s exhaust systems are a popular choice among many of the race teams in our paddock. They have a proven record of success around the globe with a high-quality product made 100 percent in Italy. The SC-Project Twins Cup promises to once again deliver some of our closest competition, and we look forward to the first round at Daytona, March 6-8.”

2025 SC-Project Twins Cup Series

March 6-8 Daytona Int’l Speedway | Daytona Beach, FL

April 4-6 Barber Motorsports Park | Birmingham, AL

June 27-29 Ridge Motorsports Park | Shelton, WA

July 11-13 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca | Monterey, CA

Aug. 1-3 VIRginia International Raceway | Alton, VA

Sept. 26-28 New Jersey Motorsports Park | Millville, NJ