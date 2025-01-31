Friday, January 31, 2025
SC-Project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series

MotoAmerica Support Series
1 min.read

High-Performance Exhaust Manufacturer Onboard For Title Sponsorship.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that SC-Project, a high-performance Italian exhaust manufacturer, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship.

SC-Project, a high-performance Italian exhaust manufacturer, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship. Photo by Brian J. Nelson

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, since 2006, SC-Project manufactures exhaust systems for 18 different motorcycle companies from Aprilia to Harley-Davidson and virtually every brand in between.

“With multiple MotoAmerica Championships secured by teams using SC-Project exhausts, we wanted to show increased support for the MotoAmerica organization,” said Nate Seyer, of SC-Project’s North American division. “We are grateful for the amazing job that MotoAmerica has done to nurture American motorcycle racing. Racing is a universal language that knows no boundaries, and we feel this partnership can do great things to benefit the motorcycle racing community.”

With the simple goal of producing high-quality exhaust systems, SC-Project’s hand-made systems have been racing and winning around the world – from the Dakar Rally to MotoGP.

“We welcome SC-Project as the title sponsor for MotoAmerica’s Twins Cup class,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “SC-Project’s exhaust systems are a popular choice among many of the race teams in our paddock. They have a proven record of success around the globe with a high-quality product made 100 percent in Italy. The SC-Project Twins Cup promises to once again deliver some of our closest competition, and we look forward to the first round at Daytona, March 6-8.”

2025 SC-Project Twins Cup Series

March 6-8 Daytona Int’l Speedway | Daytona Beach, FL
April 4-6 Barber Motorsports Park | Birmingham, AL
June 27-29 Ridge Motorsports Park | Shelton, WA
July 11-13 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca | Monterey, CA
Aug. 1-3 VIRginia International Raceway | Alton, VA
Sept. 26-28 New Jersey Motorsports Park | Millville, NJ

 

TCX Racing Boots designed for the British weather

Apparel 0
Don’t let unpredictable British weather ruin your riding plans. With the TCX S-TR1 WP boots, riders stay fully protected from the rain all year round — whether on the track or road.

Introducing The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Lineup

Industry News 0
An entirely new lineup of KTM 390 ADVENTURE models will be launched in 2025, with the highly coveted ‘R’ badge debuting in KTM 390 ADVENTURE guise.

Just Dropped Issue 37 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Books 0
Just dropped today issue 36 of Modern Classic  Motorcycle News digital magazineWelcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News latest news, lifestyle and reviews from the world of Modern Classic, Roadster and Naked motorcycles.

