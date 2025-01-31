Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Present New Management and Bike Livery at 2025 Yamaha Launch Event.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team gear up for the upcoming MotoGP World Championship. Today, the team introduced new Team Principal Paolo Pavesio, and MotoGP stars Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins unveiled their 2025 bikes – sporting a refreshed colour scheme – at the 2025 Yamaha MotoGP Launch Event at the W Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team shared the spotlight with the brand new Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team and the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team, emphasizing Yamaha’s commitment to making a strong comeback.

Today, Yamaha Motor Racing (YMR) and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team commenced a new era for Yamaha, which was received with great excitement by the motorsports industry, media, and fans.

The team presentation was part of the 2025 Yamaha MotoGP Launch Event, held on the wet deck of the W Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, with the iconic Twin Towers as a scenic backdrop. The stunning view added extra atmosphere while the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team closed the show by introducing its 2025 line-up and unveiling a new bike livery that accentuates Yamaha’s ‘Blue Shift’ theme for the 2025 season.

An early highlight during the 2025 Yamaha MotoGP Launch Event was the noticeable change in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Management set-up. The presentation began with an introduction of Paolo Pavesio. Formerly Director of Marketing & Motorsport at Yamaha Motor Europe (YME), Pavesio has taken over the roles of Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal from Lin Jarvis, who held these positions since the start of Yamaha Factory Racing in 1999 until the end of 2024. Jarvis remains involved within YMR’s management and stays on as Senior Advisor.

Maio Meregalli completes the YMR management as Team Director of the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP team, a position he has held since 2011.

During the 2025 Yamaha MotoGP Launch Event, Pavesio introduced Yamaha’s new mid-term plan for 2025 and beyond, based on the ‘joint leadership’ of Yamaha Motor Company and Yamaha Motor Racing, while Meregalli explained how the collaboration with Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP will positively affect the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team and bike development in general, thanks to the availability of more extensive data and the synergy between the two teams.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP management was later joined on stage by riders Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins, who had the honour of unveiling their brand new 2025 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1s. Clearly excited by the grand event and the new livery, the teammates shared their thoughts on the imminent start of preseason testing and the 2025 season itself.

The 2025 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP bike livery shows noticeably more blue than previous liveries, echoing the sentiment that Yamaha has made a ‘Blue Shift’. Additionally, some changes have been made to the sponsor placement, creating to a more dynamic look.

The updated bike colour scheme is, of course, continued in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP garage design as well as in the fresh look of the team wear produced by new Official Clothing Supplier Macron.

Fabio Quartararo was crowned World Champion in 2021 and remains a solid fan favourite thanks to his undeniable talent as well as his friendly persona. However, once his visor is down, the bubbly Frenchman turns into a speed demon, and his hunger for success has never been bigger. Having spent the start of 2025 training around the clock, he is fitter than ever and ready to take on the busy upcoming season.

Having made his Yamaha debut in 2024, the experienced and technically savvy Álex Rins remains a great asset to the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team in 2025. Now recovered from the injury he sustained in the 2024 Dutch GP MotoGP Race, he is determined to gain confidence with his new YZR-M1 and push it to the limit in 2025 to get Yamaha back to the front.

While the rider line-up remained unchanged for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, the team did open its doors to some fresh talent inside the garage. Quartararo and Rins can count on the new recruits’ and the seasoned team staff’s full support in 2025. Quartararo’s side of the garage will be under the control of crew chief Diego Gubellini, while Rins’ side welcomes new crew chief David Muñoz, who has previously worked as a Yamaha team crew chief for Valentino Rossi.

Moreover, throughout 2025, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team can once again rely on team title sponsor Monster Energy Company’s full support. Yamaha has a long-term global alliance with Monster Energy Company based on their shared vision about racing being a unique way to engage with customers and fans globally. Yamaha and Monster Energy’s strong multi-year relationship is evident in the iconic and instantly recognisable Monster claw branding prominently displayed in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team logo, on the team uniforms, and on the bikes.

The 2025 bike livery sports a refreshed camouflage look that perfectly blends Yamaha’s colours with the adventurous lifestyle colour scheme of Monster Energy.

During the 2025 Yamaha MotoGP Launch Event, Quartararo and Rins expressed their high motivation for the Shakedown MotoGP Test (2 February), the MotoGP Official Sepang Test (5-7 February), and the MotoGP Official Buriram Test (12-13 February) where they will try various testing items before the MotoGP season kicks off with the Grand Prix of Thailand (28 February-2 March).

The upcoming MotoGP season will be a big one, currently projected to count 22 GP rounds and 44 races, with the MotoGP race weekends once more featuring a MotoGP Sprint on the Saturday and a MotoGP Race on the Sunday.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team take this opportunity to sincerely thank their numerous long-standing Official Sponsors and Official Partners for their enthusiasm for motorcycle Grand Prix racing.

PAOLO PAVESIO

Team Principal, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

“Yamaha is at the start of an exciting new phase that we like to call ‘The Blue Shift’. This is beautifully reflected in the 2025 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP bike livery where the blue signifies a more intense collaboration between all involved Yamaha parties.

“I’ve officially started in my new roles of Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal a few weeks ago, but my Yamaha journey is more than 20 years long. During those years I have enjoyed an international career being responsible for the production-based racing activities for a decade, and with the help of Senior Advisor Lin Jarvis, I feel confident that I can lead Yamaha into a new era.

“My goal as the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal is to help the team run smoothly and weather the inevitable storms that come along the way in a championship as demanding as the current MotoGP World Championship.

“I already attended some Grand Prix weekends last year and this has allowed me to get to know the MotoGP championship, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team members and riders, its team culture, our sponsors and partners, and the workflow of it all. I’m very excited to work with all parties involved in 2025 and in the years to come.

“We have two very talented riders in Fabio and Álex, who are both full of drive. They have treated the off-season not as a holiday but as a start-up period, using the available time to shape up. As Team Principal, I find that inspiring and promising. Not only does it set the tone for the season, it also shows they share Yamaha’s motivation to level up in 2025.

“I would like to take this occasion to extend a special thanks to Monster Energy Company. We are entering our thirteenth year with Monster Energy as our sponsor and the seventh season with them as title sponsor. They are a long-term partner not just of our team, but also of Yamaha teams in Supercross, Motocross, and Superbike, creating an undeniable bond between the Yamaha and the Monster Energy brand. We feel lucky to have Monster Energy as our partner because they have a genuine understanding and interest in motorsports and a long-term dedication to promoting the sport we love.

“We are sincerely grateful to all our sponsors and partners, so arriving back on top with them by our side will make the taste of success all the sweeter!”

MASSIMO MEREGALLI

Team Director, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

“Today’s event was a very special occasion. We are used to launching our team by itself, but this year we were part of a bigger event: the 2025 Yamaha MotoGP Launch Event featuring the new Pramac MotoGP and Moto2 teams.

“Seeing Yamaha grow and acquire new teams, new talent, extra riders, extra test riders, and extra staff is filling us with confidence. Yamaha Motor Company clearly means business in 2025, and now it’s our shared mission to get Yamaha back onto the podium and to winning races in the MotoGP class again.

“We have never had any doubts that Fabio and Álex would be the right riders to continue with in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. Their talent, determination, and ability to home in on bike improvement and bring the best out of the YZR-M1 makes them an obvious choice. As always, they can count on the team’s full support. We have some new people joining our staff in the garage, which creates a promising atmosphere of change. Everyone is highly motivated.

“After the preseason has ended, it will be a long season with 22 rounds and 44 races in total on the MotoGP calendar, from end-February to mid-November, but we see this as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. Let the racing action begin!”

<

FABIO QUARTARARO

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Rider

“We are starting a new season for MotoGP and a new chapter for Yamaha. As a MotoGP rider you’re always excited to start the new season, try the new bike, see the new livery in action – and I have to say that I do really like the new livery and the extra blue; I think it will look good on track.

“However, this time the first test is even more exciting for us because Yamaha is about to begin a big project together with Pramac. I know everyone is super eager to start working together at the preseason tests, and this in turn makes me even more motivated.

“I’ve been training non-stop, so I’m at a good level. I think I’m the fittest I’ve ever been, and I can’t wait to start preseason testing. The sooner we start, the sooner we can go racing, and the sooner we see the fans cheering for us again.”



ÁLEX RINS

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Rider

“We all came together at the 2025 Yamaha MotoGP Launch Event – Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Racing, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP, and BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 – and you can tell it’s a big occasion and a key point for Yamaha’s participation in MotoGP: it’s racing history in the making.

“The motivation is high within Yamaha, the new teams, and also in our team. I think there’s a real excitement for what’s to come. The 2024 season was not easy, but what happened in 2024 is already in the past, and now it’s 2025 and we have the full support of Yamaha and the help of the new Pramac team to spur things on this year.

“I’ve have spent the preseason working hard and training a lot to jump on the bike at my maximum level at the first test in Sepang. I’m excited and impatient for the season to start!”

©Words/Images above are from official press release posted courtesy of the team