New four-year 0% offer from Suzuki

Suzuki has launched a new 0% finance offer across Suzuki has launched a new 0% finance offer across a number of models in its on-road range.

The offer is available over four-years on either PCP or HP, with a minimum deposit of £1,000, and runs until the end of March, 2025.

The deal can be had on the GSX-S1000GX and GSX-S1000GT, as well as the + variants of each, which come fitted with 36-litre panniers as standard. It’s also available on the GSX-S1000 naked and the Katana.

From the V-Strom stable the 1050 and 1050DE, plus the full aluminium luggage-equipped Tour versions, are also included in the offer, as is the Hayabusa, including in its special anniversary livery.

As a result, the GSX-S1000 naked, with its power modes, traction control modes, and bi-directional quickshifter as standard equipment, can be ridden for just £79 per month with a deposit or trade-in of £2,970. Meanwhile the new-for-2024 GSX-S1000GX+, complete with its standard-fit panniers, can be had for £109 with a £3,426 deposit.

