Friday, January 31, 2025
New four-year 0% offer from Suzuki

Industry News
New Four-year 0% Offer From SuzukiSuzuki has launched a new 0% finance offer across a number of models in its on-road range.

The offer is available over four-years on either PCP or HP, with a minimum deposit of £1,000, and runs until the end of March, 2025. 

The deal can be had on the GSX-S1000GX and GSX-S1000GT, as well as the + variants of each, which come fitted with 36-litre panniers as standard. It’s also available on the GSX-S1000 naked and the Katana. 

From the V-Strom stable the 1050 and 1050DE, plus the full aluminium luggage-equipped Tour versions, are also included in the offer, as is the Hayabusa, including in its special anniversary livery. 

As a result, the GSX-S1000 naked, with its power modes, traction control modes, and bi-directional quickshifter as standard equipment, can be ridden for just £79 per month with a deposit or trade-in of £2,970. Meanwhile the new-for-2024 GSX-S1000GX+, complete with its standard-fit panniers, can be had for £109 with a £3,426 deposit. 

For more information on Suzuki’s 0% finance offer and its 2025 model range, click here. 

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

 

