10th anniversary of the inspirational motorcycle travel event in Oxfordshire from 28th – 31st August.

Following a ‘gap year’ in 2024, The Overland Event is back with an exciting line-up of international presenters to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Held at the historic Hill End Centre – a Site of Special Scientific Interest near Oxford – visitor numbers are capped, making this a relaxed and informal gathering, where riders can mingle, finding advice and inspiration for their next trip.

Speaking at Overland for the first time is Kinga Tanajewska, AKA @onherbike, who started riding as a teenager in her native Poland. Her love affair with the roads less travelled really started when she moved to Australia in her twenties. Following a life-changing crash in 2015, she embarked on a solo world trip, and hasn’t looked back.

She is joined by 36 other motorcycle explorers, including Chris Scott, author of the Adventure Motorcycle Handbook, and German couple Bea & Helmut, who are on a mission to ride the toughest Aussie outback trails on a pair of 50-year-old Kreidler mopeds.

Now in its tenth year, all of the features that make the Overland Event so popular with high-mileage motorcyclists return;

Inspirational speakers throughout the weekend

Motorcycle travel films

Workshops on tyres, photography, first aid, crating a bike, travel writing, vlogging, sponsorship and more

Author presentations and book signings

Bike show – machinery that’s been everywhere!

Motorcycle test rides with optional off-road sections

MotoSkills obstacle course

Exhibitors with bikes, clothing and camping kit etc.

Music in the main marquee every evening

Carefully curated international food stalls and bar

Camping with hot showers – plenty for everyone – and campfire

FREE tea and coffee throughout the weekend!

Weekend passports to the Overland Event cost £135 and give access to the entire site and all activities, including three nights’ camping. Dormitory beds are available for those who prefer a roof over their head, for a £30 supplement.

To find out more, visit www.overlandevent.com/overland