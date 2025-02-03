Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Overland Event is Back

The Overland Event Is Back10th anniversary of the inspirational motorcycle travel event in Oxfordshire from 28th – 31st August.

Following a ‘gap year’ in 2024, The Overland Event is back with an exciting line-up of international presenters to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Held at the historic Hill End Centre – a Site of Special Scientific Interest near Oxford – visitor numbers are capped, making this a relaxed and informal gathering, where riders can mingle, finding advice and inspiration for their next trip.

Speaking at Overland for the first time is Kinga Tanajewska, AKA @onherbike, who started riding as a teenager in her native Poland. Her love affair with the roads less travelled really started when she moved to Australia in her twenties. Following a life-changing crash in 2015, she embarked on a solo world trip, and hasn’t looked back.

She is joined by 36 other motorcycle explorers, including Chris Scott, author of the Adventure Motorcycle Handbook, and German couple Bea & Helmut, who are on a mission to ride the toughest Aussie outback trails on a pair of 50-year-old Kreidler mopeds.

Now in its tenth year, all of the features that make the Overland Event so popular with high-mileage motorcyclists return;

  • Inspirational speakers throughout the weekend
  • Motorcycle travel films
  • Workshops on tyres, photography, first aid, crating a bike, travel writing, vlogging, sponsorship and more
  • Author presentations and book signings
  • Bike show – machinery that’s been everywhere!
  • Motorcycle test rides with optional off-road sections
  • MotoSkills obstacle course
  • Exhibitors with bikes, clothing and camping kit etc.
  • Music in the main marquee every evening
  • Carefully curated international food stalls and bar
  • Camping with hot showers – plenty for everyone – and campfire
  • FREE tea and coffee throughout the weekend!

Weekend passports to the Overland Event cost £135 and give access to the entire site and all activities, including three nights’ camping. Dormitory beds are available for those who prefer a roof over their head, for a £30 supplement.

To find out more, visit  www.overlandevent.com/overlandThe Overland Event Is Back

 

