Wednesday, February 5, 2025
AIROH In The Conquest Of The United States

Industry NewsHelmetsAiroh
Airoh In The Conquest Of The United StatesAIROH: the US headquarters of the Italian company’s is already on track to bring its helmets into stores before summer 2025.

AIROH formalises its entry into the US motorcycle market.

A significant milestone that will bring, from mid-2025, the iconic Aviator 3, Commander 2 and Matryx models to the best American stores. The strategic alliance between the innovative AIROH team, a qualified staff on the territory and the international motocross legend, James Stewart, has allowed AIROH to present its helmets to the American sales network and live a racing experience with the team by watching the second Californian race of Anaheim, the third round of 2025 AMA Supercross season.

AIROH is getting ready to conquer the United States with its philosophy based on innovation, performance and style. Antonio Locatelli, founder and CEO of the brand, proudly expressed the company’s determination to take this important step.

AIROH is focusing on a targeted strategy for its debut in the USA. Distribution will be managed by a qualified, expert and local staff, AIROH USA.
With the creation of a subsidiary, the brand is positioned in a ever-changing market, where the demand for high-performance products is constantly growing.

To further strengthen this expansion, Antonio Locatelli personally went to the United States for a further operational meeting as well as to know and interact with the local business network. During the visit, he had the opportunity to present AIROH products, explaining the brand philosophy and values to American distributors and retailers. A key meeting to consolidate relationships and ensure that the brand can best fit into the new market.

During the visit, the Italian delegation had the opportunity to attend the second Californian race of Anhaeim, the third round of 2025 AMA Supercross season. Antonio Locatelli, founder of AIROH, said: «It is not our first rodeo in the United States and it is always a pleasure to see the spectacular style of American events. It is exciting to take part in this type of race because the huge amount of passionate present, once again, shows that the interest in the motorcycle segment in the overseas market is soaring and we are ready to respond to this enthusiasm».

James Stewart also does not hide his satisfaction with this collaboration. For him, AIROH represents the perfect balance between innovation and protection, values that he has always sought in his career. Convinced that American motorcyclists will appreciate the quality and performance of Italian helmets, he highlighted how this partnership is intended to enhance the riding experience of many passionate.

AIROH helmets will be available on the US market from mid-2025, strictly compliant with American regulations with DOT certification. A new challenge that the brand faces with the same passion and dedication that has made it a reference point on the international scene.

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

 

