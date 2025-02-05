Wednesday, February 5, 2025
NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
1 min.read

New From Oxford: Sterling D2d Wax JacketsOxford Sterling D2D Men’s Jacket New & in stock now

The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.

It combines heritage styling influences with the latest in technical fabric innovation for a jacket that packs style, protection and comfort.

Building on the excellent features from Oxford’s best-selling Hardy waterproof jacket, the Sterling has improved durability thanks to Oxford’s new Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric, ensuring the Sterling sails through CE class AA certification. Twice as durable as traditional waxed cotton, retaining the classic look with none of the upkeep.

Perfectly suited to the upright biker, who wants style, class and comfort, the Sterling has been tailored to have a longer length covering at the rear and a press stud collar adjuster for extra wind protection.

BLACK: tm240201
BROWN: tm240202

RRP: £279.99

Sizes: S-5XL

Women’s COMING SOON…

New From Oxford: Sterling D2d Wax Jackets Protection

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • Level 2 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Back protector pocket
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
  • Short connection zipper

Climate Control

  • Dry2Dry™ Waterproof fixed membrane liner – 5,000mm waterproof rating, 5,000/m2/24hrs breathability rating
  • Twin chest vents
  • Twin upper arm vents
  • Zippered rear exhaust vent
  • Removable thermal gilet

Fabric & Construction

  • Armourlite® Pro Wax
  • Soft touch collar lining for comfort
  • YKK centre front zipper
  • Under placket helps prevent wind and rain ingress at the centre front
  • Oxford heritage branded trims & leather pullers
  • Genuine leather collar edging
  • Classic plaid cotton on thermal Gilet

Adjustability & Fit

  • Press stud adjustment at the collar and cuff for a secure, adaptive fit
  • Hook & loop waist adjustment

Storage

  • 4 box pockets with bellow expansion
  • 2 zippered side pockets
  • Internal dump pocketNew From Oxford: Sterling D2d Wax Jackets

Click here for more info on the Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Previous article
2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models
Next article
Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

