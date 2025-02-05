NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Oxford Sterling D2D Men’s Jacket New & in stock now
The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.
It combines heritage styling influences with the latest in technical fabric innovation for a jacket that packs style, protection and comfort.
Building on the excellent features from Oxford’s best-selling Hardy waterproof jacket, the Sterling has improved durability thanks to Oxford’s new Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric, ensuring the Sterling sails through CE class AA certification. Twice as durable as traditional waxed cotton, retaining the classic look with none of the upkeep.
Perfectly suited to the upright biker, who wants style, class and comfort, the Sterling has been tailored to have a longer length covering at the rear and a press stud collar adjuster for extra wind protection.
BLACK: tm240201
BROWN: tm240202
RRP: £279.99
Sizes: S-5XL
Women’s COMING SOON…
Protection
- CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
- Level 2 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
- Back protector pocket
- Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
- Short connection zipper
Climate Control
- Dry2Dry™ Waterproof fixed membrane liner – 5,000mm waterproof rating, 5,000/m2/24hrs breathability rating
- Twin chest vents
- Twin upper arm vents
- Zippered rear exhaust vent
- Removable thermal gilet
Fabric & Construction
- Armourlite® Pro Wax
- Soft touch collar lining for comfort
- YKK centre front zipper
- Under placket helps prevent wind and rain ingress at the centre front
- Oxford heritage branded trims & leather pullers
- Genuine leather collar edging
- Classic plaid cotton on thermal Gilet
Adjustability & Fit
- Press stud adjustment at the collar and cuff for a secure, adaptive fit
- Hook & loop waist adjustment
Storage
- 4 box pockets with bellow expansion
- 2 zippered side pockets
- Internal dump pocket
