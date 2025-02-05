NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Oxford Sterling D2D Men’s Jacket New & in stock now

The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.

It combines heritage styling influences with the latest in technical fabric innovation for a jacket that packs style, protection and comfort.

Building on the excellent features from Oxford’s best-selling Hardy waterproof jacket, the Sterling has improved durability thanks to Oxford’s new Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric, ensuring the Sterling sails through CE class AA certification. Twice as durable as traditional waxed cotton, retaining the classic look with none of the upkeep.

Perfectly suited to the upright biker, who wants style, class and comfort, the Sterling has been tailored to have a longer length covering at the rear and a press stud collar adjuster for extra wind protection.

BLACK: tm240201

BROWN: tm240202

RRP: £279.99

Sizes: S-5XL

Women’s COMING SOON…

Protection

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

Level 2 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

Back protector pocket

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Short connection zipper

Climate Control

Dry2Dry™ Waterproof fixed membrane liner – 5,000mm waterproof rating, 5,000/m2/24hrs breathability rating

Twin chest vents

Twin upper arm vents

Zippered rear exhaust vent

Removable thermal gilet

Fabric & Construction

Armourlite® Pro Wax

Soft touch collar lining for comfort

YKK centre front zipper

Under placket helps prevent wind and rain ingress at the centre front

Oxford heritage branded trims & leather pullers

Genuine leather collar edging

Classic plaid cotton on thermal Gilet

Adjustability & Fit

Press stud adjustment at the collar and cuff for a secure, adaptive fit

Hook & loop waist adjustment

Storage

4 box pockets with bellow expansion

2 zippered side pockets

Internal dump pocket

Click here for more info on the Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/