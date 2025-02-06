Royal Enfield introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650 in collaboration with Icon Motosports.

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, in collaboration with ICON Motosports, renowned for their genre defying motorcycle apparel and protective gear, will soon launch a ‘Limited Edition Shotgun 650’ that takes inspiration from the awe-inspiring custom-build known as ‘Always Something’ by ICON, which was showcased at EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024.

This limited edition custom drop production series of the Shotgun 650 is inspired by the build with ICON, exudes style and sports elements to bring ‘exclusivity’ for the stock motorcycle. The limited edition drop model is truly a collector’s edition, and will come loaded with a 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, blue colour shock springs. A red seat with integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient. Shotgun 650 is a tribute to the custom-culture that celebrates creativity and acts as a blank canvas for customisation and personalisation for thousands of riders across the world. The limited edition Shotgun 650 will deliver an exhilarating riding experience, combining Royal Enfield’s signature timeless aesthetics with Icon Motosports rebellious spirit, making it a favourite among enthusiasts seeking style, character, and performance.

This collaboration reinforces Royal Enfield’s commitment to nurturing the global custom-building community while celebrating its own legacy. Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON. The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery, adding to the collector’s appeal.

Speaking on the limited edition drop, Adrian Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsport at Royal Enfield, said “Our collaboration with ICON Motosports for the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 exemplifies the custom possibilities of the Shotgun 650, celebrating the artistry and passion of custom building while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The ‘Always Something’ by ICON was a masterpiece, and we are thrilled to bring this production version channeling its passion and style to our community of riders worldwide.”

ICON Motosports, based in Portland, Oregon is a premier motorcycle brand that also builds custom motorcycles and is known for blending retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Their unique design ethos combines classic motorcycle cues with futuristic elements, creating machines that are both timeless and innovative.

How to register and own this exclusive drop? – Royal Enfield will offer only 100 units of these limited edition Shotgun 650 to enthusiasts globally. From February 6, 2025 onwards, customers in UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Greece, Portugal and Czech Republic can pre-register to purchase using the link – www.royalenfield.com/uk/en/shotgun-icon-edition/

The exclusive drop will go live on February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT on Royal Enfield’s website. The first 25 customers to confirm their order and place deposits in the European region will become the proud ICON Shotgun 650 special edition owners!

For more details, visit www.royalenfield.com or contact your nearest Royal Enfield dealer.

For more Royal Enfield news check out our dedicated page Royal Enfield News

or head to the official Royal Enfield website royalenﬁeld.com/uk