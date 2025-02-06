Thursday, February 6, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650

Industry NewsManufacturersRoyal Enfield
2 min.read

Buy Me A Coffee

Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650Royal Enfield introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650 in collaboration with Icon Motosports.

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, in collaboration with ICON Motosports, renowned for their genre defying motorcycle apparel and protective gear, will soon launch a ‘Limited Edition Shotgun 650’ that takes inspiration from the awe-inspiring custom-build known as ‘Always Something’ by ICON, which was showcased at EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024.Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650

This limited edition custom drop production series of the Shotgun 650 is inspired by the build with ICON, exudes style and sports elements to bring ‘exclusivity’ for the stock motorcycle. The limited edition drop model is truly a collector’s edition, and will come loaded with a 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, blue colour shock springs. A red seat with integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient. Shotgun 650 is a tribute to the custom-culture that celebrates creativity and acts as a blank canvas for customisation and personalisation for thousands of riders across the world. The limited edition Shotgun 650 will deliver an exhilarating riding experience, combining Royal Enfield’s signature timeless aesthetics with Icon Motosports rebellious spirit, making it a favourite among enthusiasts seeking style, character, and performance.

Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650This collaboration reinforces Royal Enfield’s commitment to nurturing the global custom-building community while celebrating its own legacy. Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON. The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery,  adding to the collector’s appeal.Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650

Speaking on the limited edition drop, Adrian Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsport at Royal Enfield, said “Our collaboration with ICON Motosports for the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 exemplifies the custom possibilities of the Shotgun 650, celebrating the artistry and passion of custom building while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The ‘Always Something’ by ICON was a masterpiece, and we are thrilled to bring this production version channeling its passion and style to our community of riders worldwide.”

Royal Enfield Introduces Limited Edition Shotgun 650ICON Motosports, based in Portland, Oregon is a premier motorcycle brand that also builds custom motorcycles and is known for blending retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Their unique design ethos combines classic motorcycle cues with futuristic elements, creating machines that are both timeless and innovative.

How to register and own this exclusive drop? – Royal Enfield will offer only 100 units of these limited edition Shotgun 650 to enthusiasts globally. From February 6, 2025 onwards, customers in UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Greece, Portugal and Czech Republic can pre-register to purchase using the link www.royalenfield.com/uk/en/shotgun-icon-edition/

The exclusive drop will go live on February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT on Royal Enfield’s website. The first 25 customers to confirm their order and place deposits in the European region will become the proud ICON Shotgun 650 special edition owners!

For more details, visit www.royalenfield.com or contact your nearest Royal Enfield dealer.

For more Royal Enfield news check out our dedicated page Royal Enfield News

or head to the official Royal Enfield website royalenﬁeld.com/uk

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Dainese Champions Rider Safety by Equipping Their 2025 MotoAmerica Line Up
Next article
Full Send, Less Spend

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Full Send, Less Spend

Industry News 0
Joining its brace of recently launched and highly competitive machinery - in both performance and price - KTM heads into 2025 with a legion of luring promotions to not only whet the appetite but to gratify the urge for adrenaline across all riding disciplines!

Dainese Champions Rider Safety by Equipping Their 2025 MotoAmerica Line Up

Dainese 0
Dainese (www.dainese.com), the world leader of protective wear for dynamic sports, is proud to announce an athlete support program for MotoAmerica athletes.

Quartararo beats Marc Marquez by 0.051, Martin ruled out of Sepang Test after dramatic Day 1

Latest News 0
As Martin, Di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez are ruled out, Quartararo remains the rider to beat on the timesheets.

Most Popular

Full Send, Less Spend

Industry News 0
Joining its brace of recently launched and highly competitive machinery - in both performance and price - KTM heads into 2025 with a legion of luring promotions to not only whet the appetite but to gratify the urge for adrenaline across all riding disciplines!

Dainese Champions Rider Safety by Equipping Their 2025 MotoAmerica Line Up

Dainese 0
Dainese (www.dainese.com), the world leader of protective wear for dynamic sports, is proud to announce an athlete support program for MotoAmerica athletes.

Quartararo beats Marc Marquez by 0.051, Martin ruled out of Sepang Test after dramatic Day 1

Latest News 0
As Martin, Di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez are ruled out, Quartararo remains the rider to beat on the timesheets.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Full Send, Less Spend

Full Send, Less Spend

Frank Duggan - 0