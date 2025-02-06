Husqvarna Mobility recalls 2022-2024 offroad motorcycles with Braktec brake systems

2022-2024 Motocross, enduro and cross country models with Braktec brake systems to be inspected by an authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealer for potential replacement of the front brake calipers

Husqvarna Mobility is recalling all 2022-2024 motocross, enduro and cross country models with Braktec brake systems in order for authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealers to check a potential issue with the front brake caliper. Irregularities in the casting structure of a specific component may impair the function of the front brake caliper and consequently, this must be inspected and replaced if necessary.

The issue may not be apparent on all motorcycles, however, owners of these models must return their machine to an authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealer to have the front brake caliper inspected and replaced as required.

Customers who have already acquired one of the above-named motorcycles are being informed by personal letter and are asked to contact an authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealer to arrange an urgent inspection appointment.

In addition, customers can check online in the ‘Service’ area of the Husqvarna website to determine if their motorcycle is affected by this recall. The inspection and replacement of all affected parts will be carried out at no cost to the customer and must only be performed by authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

Further information on all authorised dealers can be found on the Husqvarna Website.