Smart, sporty, and now more connected than ever

The Yamaha RayZR redefines urban commuting with its sporty look, agile performance, and now, added connectivity.

Equipped with a 125cc EURO5+ Blue Core engine featuring electrical Power Assist for quick acceleration, this lightweight 99kg scooter offers agile handling and improved fuel efficiency thanks to the eco-friendly Start & Stop system.

The new RayZR keeps you connected on the go via the Yamaha MyRide app, which links your smartphone to the scooter through Bluetooth®—allowing you to see call, email, and text alerts on the LCD display, as well as access ride stats, fuel usage, and parking location. Adding to its stylish appeal, the lineup now includes a striking Matt Cyan color alongside Anodized Red and Midnight Black.

With features like underseat storage for a helmet or shopping bag, Yamaha’s renowned reliability, and the ability to ride with a B car license in many countries, the RayZR delivers a premium, affordable, and smart commuting experience.

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/