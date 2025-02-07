Friday, February 7, 2025
MOTOREX HELMET & GEAR CARE – the All-round Care Spray

Industry NewsCleaning ProductsMotorex
1 min.read

Motorex Helmet & Gear Care – The All-round Care SprayMOTOREX is pleased to reveal the revamped design and change of name for its tried-and-tested HELMET CARE product.

The versatile all-rounder will now be called HELMET & GEAR CARE, and its new, fresh design shows it can be used for lots of things besides cleaning helmets. Numerous sport and leisure applications can benefit from the wide range of possibilities offered by this care spray.

The tried-and-tested active foam formula cleans and freshens up helmets and various protectors, but can also be used on your gloves and the full range of protective equipment. Ice hockey gear, boxing gloves, riding boots, or walking shoes – the care spray is ideal for all hard-to-clean items that require gentle cleaning and freshening up.

The all-purpose HELMET & GEAR CARE spray makes it really easy to care for your personal protective equipment: First remove any heavy dirt. Shake the container well, spray the care foam where you need to, and leave it to work for a short while. Then simply wipe away with a dry cloth – all done! HELMET & GEAR CARE is very easy to use and lets you care for and deodorise your equipment – both gently and effectively – in a single step.

HELMET & GEAR CARE, a biodegradable “all-rounder”, is available in a 200 ml spray can.

More about MOTOREX SPRAYS
motorex.com/helmet-gear-care
motorex.com/sprays

 

