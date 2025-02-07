Friday, February 7, 2025
Newsletter

 
All
HomeIndustry NewsElectric MotorcyclesRGNT Launches Sweden’s First Official EV Motorcycle Racing Championship

RGNT Launches Sweden’s First Official EV Motorcycle Racing Championship

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

RGNT Launches Sweden’s First Official EV Motorcycle Racing Championship

Rgnt Launches Sweden’s First Official Ev Motorcycle Racing Championship

RGNT Motorcycles, in collaboration with SVEMO (The Swedish Motorsport Association), BIKE and Dunlop is proud to introduce a new era of electrified motorcycle racing.

The RGNT TURBO Championship offers riders the opportunity to make history as Sweden’s first official EV motorcycle racing champion.

This groundbreaking competition blends cutting-edge electric motorcycle technology with innovative gamification elements to elevate racing excitement to unprecedented levels. Participants will race on the RGNT Turbo, an electric powerhouse designed for speed, precision, and sustainability. The competition includes dynamic features such as multiple power modes and a push-to-pass function, delivering an impressive peak power of 52 kW.

To ensure seamless race-day performance, RGNT provides full support and charging infrastructure, allowing for rapid DC/DC fast charging between race sessions.

Performance Highlights:
Top Speed: 180–190 km/h Race Capacity: 8–10 laps
Quick Recharge: Fully charged in just 1 hour

This championship is an unmissable opportunity for riders to become pioneers in Sweden’s electric motorcycle racing scene. With multiple race events scheduled across Sweden, competitors will have the chance to carve their names into the history books.

Confirmed Race Calendar:
May 24-25 – RC Scandinavian Raceway, Anderstorp
June 14-15 – MS Linköpings Motorstadion, Linköping
July 26-27 – MF Gelleråsen Arena, Karlskoga
August 30-31 – MK Falkenbergs Motorbana, Falkenberg

Spots are limited, so riders are encouraged to secure their place in this electrifying championship today!

About RGNT Motorcycles
https://rgnt-motorcycles.com/
RGNT is a Swedish electric motorcycle brand redefining urban and performance riding with sustainable, high-performance, and stylish electric bikes. By blending classic design with state-of-the-art technology, RGNT is paving the way for the future of motorcycling.

For more electric/hybrid motorcycle news check out our new dedicated website eMotoBiker.co.uk

Electric Motorcycles

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Rst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Click here for more info on RST Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Previous article
MOTOREX HELMET & GEAR CARE – the All-round Care Spray
Next article
Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Commute in comfort with free accessory pack on Burgman 400

Industry News 0
Riders looking to commute in comfort can do so for less when they buy a brand new Burgman 400, thanks to a free accessory pack worth nearly £1,000. 

Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

Dunlop 0
Dunlop to equip five teams competing in the Formula EWC category, with ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 leading the charge alongside ERC BMW Endurance Team, Team LRP Poland, Maco Racing Team, and Mana-Au Competition.

MOTOREX HELMET & GEAR CARE – the All-round Care Spray

Cleaning Products 0
MOTOREX is pleased to reveal the revamped design and change of name for its tried-and-tested HELMET CARE product.

Most Popular

Commute in comfort with free accessory pack on Burgman 400

Industry News 0
Riders looking to commute in comfort can do so for less when they buy a brand new Burgman 400, thanks to a free accessory pack worth nearly £1,000. 

Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

Dunlop 0
Dunlop to equip five teams competing in the Formula EWC category, with ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 leading the charge alongside ERC BMW Endurance Team, Team LRP Poland, Maco Racing Team, and Mana-Au Competition.

MOTOREX HELMET & GEAR CARE – the All-round Care Spray

Cleaning Products 0
MOTOREX is pleased to reveal the revamped design and change of name for its tried-and-tested HELMET CARE product.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Commute In Comfort With Free Accessory Pack On Burgman 400

Commute in comfort with free accessory pack on Burgman 400

Frank Duggan - 0