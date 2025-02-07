Rgnt Launches Sweden’s First Official Ev Motorcycle Racing Championship

RGNT Motorcycles, in collaboration with SVEMO (The Swedish Motorsport Association), BIKE and Dunlop is proud to introduce a new era of electrified motorcycle racing.

The RGNT TURBO Championship offers riders the opportunity to make history as Sweden’s first official EV motorcycle racing champion.

This groundbreaking competition blends cutting-edge electric motorcycle technology with innovative gamification elements to elevate racing excitement to unprecedented levels. Participants will race on the RGNT Turbo, an electric powerhouse designed for speed, precision, and sustainability. The competition includes dynamic features such as multiple power modes and a push-to-pass function, delivering an impressive peak power of 52 kW.

To ensure seamless race-day performance, RGNT provides full support and charging infrastructure, allowing for rapid DC/DC fast charging between race sessions.

Performance Highlights:

Top Speed: 180–190 km/h Race Capacity: 8–10 laps

Quick Recharge: Fully charged in just 1 hour

This championship is an unmissable opportunity for riders to become pioneers in Sweden’s electric motorcycle racing scene. With multiple race events scheduled across Sweden, competitors will have the chance to carve their names into the history books.

Confirmed Race Calendar:

May 24-25 – RC Scandinavian Raceway, Anderstorp

June 14-15 – MS Linköpings Motorstadion, Linköping

July 26-27 – MF Gelleråsen Arena, Karlskoga

August 30-31 – MK Falkenbergs Motorbana, Falkenberg

Spots are limited, so riders are encouraged to secure their place in this electrifying championship today!

About RGNT Motorcycles

https://rgnt-motorcycles.com/

RGNT is a Swedish electric motorcycle brand redefining urban and performance riding with sustainable, high-performance, and stylish electric bikes. By blending classic design with state-of-the-art technology, RGNT is paving the way for the future of motorcycling.