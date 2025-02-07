Jorge Martín: successful surgery on his right hand

Surgery on Jorge Martin’s right hand has been successfully completed.

The medical team at the Quirón Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, led by Dr Xavier Mir, confirmed the positive outcome of the operation.

The Spanish rider, following a heavy high-side on the first day of testing in Sepang, had suffered a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head of the right hand and a closed fracture of the 3rd, 4th and 5th metatarsals of the left foot. After spending a night at the Aurelius Hospital in Nilai, Jorge Martín returned to Europe to undergo surgery at Quirón Dexeus Clinic on Friday morning.

The fractures of the left foot didn’t need any surgery, recovery times will be assessed in the coming days.

XAVIER MIR, PhD MD RAMC

“The rider Jorge Martín has undergone surgery for a displaced fracture of the head of the right fifth metacarpal, with reduction and percutaneous fixation using an intramedullary screw. The functional recovery will start in a short time period, according to the clinical status”.

MASSIMO RIVOLA, CEO APRILIA RACING

“I’m glad that Jorge’s operation went well and now we hope for a speedy recovery, his health is the priority. Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirm the statements made by Piero Taramasso. I believe that the riders’ safety should be the priority, and I have already suggested him to set a meeting with all the teams in order to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries”.