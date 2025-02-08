Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet

After a decade of thrilling battles at the highest levels of motorcycle racing, Jack Miller is more determined than ever as he embarks on his latest challenge with Yamaha in MotoGP. To celebrate his journey, Alpinestars unveils the Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet—a tribute to Miller’s relentless drive, fearless spirit, and captivating character.

BOLD DESIGN, ELITE PERFORMANCE

The Jack Miller S-R10 Helmet features a striking and dynamic design that reflects his thrilling presence on the grid. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, the S-R10 Helmet delivers top-tier performance, offering advanced protection, superior ventilation, and exceptional comfort.

Designed in red, black, and white, with blue star accents inspired by the Australian flag, Jack’s helmet design embodies his bold racing spirit and national pride. The top of the helmet carries a design rich in personal meaning, meanwhile the rear of the helmet proudly displays Miller’s iconic “Thriller 43” logo, symbolizing his entertaining yet calculated racing style.

“I’m really excited about the launch of my new Limited Edition #JM43 Supertech R10 Helmet. The design reflects what I’m running this season and the exposed carbon finish makes it truly unique. Seeing the helmet hit the market—and knowing fans around the world will be able to wear the same top-level protection I race in every weekend—is incredible.

Being part of the S-R10’s development has been a special experience for me. From the early stages to now, I’ve seen firsthand how much research and refinement has gone into making it the best racing helmet possible. Having my feedback incorporated into the final design is something I’m really proud of, and even more so, knowing I was the first rider to take it to the podium in a MotoGP race. I can’t wait to see it on the market.”

– JACK MILLER

AVAILABILITY & FEATURES

This is your chance to own an iconic piece of Jack Miller’s racing legacy—a limited edition helmet crafted for the highest levels of competition. A true statement piece, it brings the thrill of the track to every ride. The Jack Miller S-R10 Helmet will be available for purchase online at [alpinestars.com] and at authorized Alpinestars dealers starting February 7, 2025, at 6 PM CET / 9 AM PST for EUR 1,349.95 / USD 1,349.95.

Each helmet includes:

Two interchangeable race and standard spoilers

Clear and dark smoke visors

A set of tear-offs

Pinlock lens

Wind and breath deflectors

A paddock helmet bag for easy storage

SUPERTECH R10 ROAD RACING HELMET: MOTOGP-GRADE PERFORMANCE

Years of intensive research, development, and testing have led to the Supertech R10 Helmet—one of the world’s most advanced racing helmets. Precision-engineered for professional racers and serious riders, the S-R10 stands out with its cutting-edge aerodynamics, extensively refined through wind tunnel testing to minimize drag and enhance stability at high speeds. Featuring exceptional ventilation, lightweight comfort, and a striking visual identity, the Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet is built for riders who push the limits of performance.

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/