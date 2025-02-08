Saturday, February 8, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet

Industry NewsApparelAlpinestars
2 min.read

Buy Me A Coffee

Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #jm43 S-r10 Racing HelmetAfter a decade of thrilling battles at the highest levels of motorcycle racing, Jack Miller is more determined than ever as he embarks on his latest challenge with Yamaha in MotoGP. To celebrate his journey, Alpinestars unveils the Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet—a tribute to Miller’s relentless drive, fearless spirit, and captivating character.

BOLD DESIGN, ELITE PERFORMANCE
The Jack Miller S-R10 Helmet features a striking and dynamic design that reflects his thrilling presence on the grid. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, the S-R10 Helmet delivers top-tier performance, offering advanced protection, superior ventilation, and exceptional comfort.Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #jm43 S-r10 Racing Helmet

Designed in red, black, and white, with blue star accents inspired by the Australian flag, Jack’s helmet design embodies his bold racing spirit and national pride. The top of the helmet carries a design rich in personal meaning, meanwhile the rear of the helmet proudly displays Miller’s iconic “Thriller 43” logo, symbolizing his entertaining yet calculated racing style.Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #jm43 S-r10 Racing Helmet

“I’m really excited about the launch of my new Limited Edition #JM43 Supertech R10 Helmet. The design reflects what I’m running this season and the exposed carbon finish makes it truly unique. Seeing the helmet hit the market—and knowing fans around the world will be able to wear the same top-level protection I race in every weekend—is incredible.

Being part of the S-R10’s development has been a special experience for me. From the early stages to now, I’ve seen firsthand how much research and refinement has gone into making it the best racing helmet possible. Having my feedback incorporated into the final design is something I’m really proud of, and even more so, knowing I was the first rider to take it to the podium in a MotoGP race. I can’t wait to see it on the market.”
– JACK MILLER

AVAILABILITY & FEATURES

This is your chance to own an iconic piece of Jack Miller’s racing legacy—a limited edition helmet crafted for the highest levels of competition. A true statement piece, it brings the thrill of the track to every ride. The Jack Miller S-R10 Helmet will be available for purchase online at [alpinestars.com] and at authorized Alpinestars dealers starting February 7, 2025, at 6 PM CET / 9 AM PST for EUR 1,349.95 / USD 1,349.95.

Each helmet includes:

  • Two interchangeable race and standard spoilers
  • Clear and dark smoke visors
  • A set of tear-offs
  • Pinlock lens
  • Wind and breath deflectors
  • A paddock helmet bag for easy storage

Alpinestars Unveils Jack Miller Limited Edition #jm43 S-r10 Racing HelmetSUPERTECH R10 ROAD RACING HELMET: MOTOGP-GRADE PERFORMANCE
Years of intensive research, development, and testing have led to the Supertech R10 Helmet—one of the world’s most advanced racing helmets. Precision-engineered for professional racers and serious riders, the S-R10 stands out with its cutting-edge aerodynamics, extensively refined through wind tunnel testing to minimize drag and enhance stability at high speeds. Featuring exceptional ventilation, lightweight comfort, and a striking visual identity, the Limited Edition #JM43 S-R10 Racing Helmet is built for riders who push the limits of performance.

Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling CollectionFor more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Jorge Martín: successful surgery on his right hand

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Jorge Martín: successful surgery on his right hand

Latest News 0
Surgery on Jorge Martin's right hand has been successfully completed. The medical team at the Quirón Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, led by Dr Xavier Mir, confirmed the positive outcome of the operation.

Alex Marquez beats Bagnaia by just 0.007 as times tumble on Day 3

Latest News 0
The Sepang Test sees Ducati edge out Yamaha as the first three days of action conclude in 2025

Commute in comfort with free accessory pack on Burgman 400

Industry News 0
Riders looking to commute in comfort can do so for less when they buy a brand new Burgman 400, thanks to a free accessory pack worth nearly £1,000. 

Most Popular

Jorge Martín: successful surgery on his right hand

Latest News 0
Surgery on Jorge Martin's right hand has been successfully completed. The medical team at the Quirón Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, led by Dr Xavier Mir, confirmed the positive outcome of the operation.

Alex Marquez beats Bagnaia by just 0.007 as times tumble on Day 3

Latest News 0
The Sepang Test sees Ducati edge out Yamaha as the first three days of action conclude in 2025

Commute in comfort with free accessory pack on Burgman 400

Industry News 0
Riders looking to commute in comfort can do so for less when they buy a brand new Burgman 400, thanks to a free accessory pack worth nearly £1,000. 

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Jorge Martín: Successful Surgery On His Right Hand

Jorge Martín: successful surgery on his right hand

Frank Duggan - 0