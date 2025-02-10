Suzuki releases new colour scheme for GSX-S125

Suzuki has added another colour scheme to its GSX-S125 lineup for 2025.

The learner-friendly street bike is now available in a classic Suzuki blue and white livery, complete with a stealthy black lower cowling, offset by striking blue wheels.

The GSX-S use Suzuki’s free-revving, DOHC single cylinder engine that provides punchy acceleration, housed in a lightweight frame.

Available now, the GSX-S125 comes with an OTR price of £4,999.

For more information on the GSX-S125, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/