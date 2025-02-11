Honda completes 2025 range updates with new colours and Euro5+ compliance for Vision 110

Rounding out a bumper year of announcements and model upgrades for Honda is the 25YM Vision 110.

The diminutive step-through scooter is the final step of the 25YM update journey that began back in May 2024 with the extensive CRF family of off-road competition bikes, encompassed the all-new naked flagship CB1000 Hornet, as well as Europe’s most popular tourer in the NT1100, the ever-popular Transalp, Africa Twin and X-ADV adventure models, and iconic names like the Dax, Monkey, Super Cub and Gold Wing.

Since its introduction to Europe in 2011, the Vision 110 has garnered a strong reputation for its classically-Honda high build quality, value for money, durability and dependability. Across Europe, the bike has accumulated over 105,000 sales with Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy the top three nations for the scooter.

The recipe for this success is straightforward: designed from the outset to be simple, easy transport that embodies Honda quality and presence, wrapped in a clean, elegant design that shares common design DNA with the rest of Honda’s scooter range.

Those core attributes remain for 25YM, bolstered through a number of minor revisions to ensure the city ready Vision 110 continues to serve a wide range of customers across Europe. Revisions to the 109cc enhanced Smart Power (eSP), two-valve air-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC powerplant’s ECU and catalytic converter, as well as the introduction of a new O2 sensor, ensure Euro5+ compliance.

Urban practicality comes in the form of the Vision 110’s useful flat floor and plentiful 17.7 litre under-seat storage volume, as well as Smart Key operation. For 25YM, this is bolstered further through the addition of a USB-C socket, which enables smartphone charging on the move.

The 25YM Vision 110 will be available in the following colour options:

**NEW** Pearl Snowflake White

**NEW** Candy Luster Red

Pearl Jupiter Gray

Matt Galaxy Black Metallic

