Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Honda completes 2025 range updates with new colours and Euro5+ compliance for Vision 110

Industry NewsManufacturersHonda
1 min.read

Honda Completes 2025 Range Updates With New Colours And Euro5+ Compliance For Vision 110

Rounding out a bumper year of announcements and model upgrades for Honda is the 25YM Vision 110.

The diminutive step-through scooter is the final step of the 25YM update journey that began back in May 2024 with the extensive CRF family of off-road competition bikes, encompassed the all-new naked flagship CB1000 Hornet, as well as Europe’s most popular tourer in the NT1100, the ever-popular Transalp, Africa Twin and X-ADV adventure models, and iconic names like the Dax, Monkey, Super Cub and Gold Wing.

Since its introduction to Europe in 2011, the Vision 110 has garnered a strong reputation for its classically-Honda high build quality, value for money, durability and dependability. Across Europe, the bike has accumulated over 105,000 sales with Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy the top three nations for the scooter.

The recipe for this success is straightforward: designed from the outset to be simple, easy transport that embodies Honda quality and presence, wrapped in a clean, elegant design that shares common design DNA with the rest of Honda’s scooter range.

Those core attributes remain for 25YM, bolstered through a number of minor revisions to ensure the city ready Vision 110 continues to serve a wide range of customers across Europe. Revisions to the 109cc enhanced Smart Power (eSP), two-valve air-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC powerplant’s ECU and catalytic converter, as well as the introduction of a new O2 sensor, ensure Euro5+ compliance.

Urban practicality comes in the form of the Vision 110’s useful flat floor and plentiful 17.7 litre under-seat storage volume, as well as Smart Key operation. For 25YM, this is bolstered further through the addition of a USB-C socket, which enables smartphone charging on the move.

The 25YM Vision 110 will be available in the following colour options:

**NEW** Pearl Snowflake White
**NEW** Candy Luster Red
Pearl Jupiter Gray
Matt Galaxy Black Metallic

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
BMW Motorrad UK Expands Bennetts British Superbike Championship Lineup
Next article
International flavour for 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

International flavour for 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen

British Superbike 0
With just a few months to go until the start of the 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship, the grid is filling up fast, with 24 riders currently confirmed coming from as far afield as Australia, India and Bermuda.

BMW Motorrad UK Expands Bennetts British Superbike Championship Lineup

British Superbike 0
BMW Motorrad UK has restructured its motorsports lineup for the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as 2024 IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik joins FHO Racing, alongside the introduction of new team 8TEN Racing to the series.

Ducati finance offers turn dream bikes into reality

Dealer News 0
Ducati is delighted to announce a new limited-time 4.9% APR finance offer, making some of the most desirable bikes from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer more accessible to enthusiasts.

Most Popular

International flavour for 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen

British Superbike 0
With just a few months to go until the start of the 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship, the grid is filling up fast, with 24 riders currently confirmed coming from as far afield as Australia, India and Bermuda.

BMW Motorrad UK Expands Bennetts British Superbike Championship Lineup

British Superbike 0
BMW Motorrad UK has restructured its motorsports lineup for the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as 2024 IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik joins FHO Racing, alongside the introduction of new team 8TEN Racing to the series.

Ducati finance offers turn dream bikes into reality

Dealer News 0
Ducati is delighted to announce a new limited-time 4.9% APR finance offer, making some of the most desirable bikes from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer more accessible to enthusiasts.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
International Flavour For 2025 Ajn Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen

International flavour for 2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen

Frank Duggan - 0