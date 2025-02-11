FHO out of TT as rider merry-go-round continues.

The icy grip of winter will be with us for a few more weeks; but preparations for the TT are at full throttle. A source has advised that the warm-up laps are to be dispensed with; unless deemed absolutely necessary. They were unpopular with marshals and spectators alike and will not be missed.

There have been many changes of team for the riders; no doubt more will become announced in the next few weeks. The most recent being the moves of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd to the new BMW factory backed 8TEN Racing team for the big bike classes. FHO Racing will continue in BSB with Ukranian Ilya Mikhalchik the sole rider. One move that was unexpected was the return of Davey Todd to the Padgett team for the Supersport and Supertwin races. In the Supersport he will ride a Honda CBR600RR and in the Supertwin a Paton. It is a shame that he will not be continuing with the Ducati Panagale that he raced to two podium finishes last year; setting the best ever TT lap by a Ducati at 128.875mph in the process. He will be a real contender for victory on the Paton; still the tool to have in the Supertwin class. With the factory backed BMWs for the Superbike; Senior and Superstock Races; surely another win will come his way.

Having left Padgetts during last year’s TT, Conor Cummins will be in the Burrow’s Engineering team this year. Conor raced against John Burrows on the Irish roads early in his career, so it is an old acquaintance renewed. In the big bike classes, it will be BMW power; but in the Supersport a Ducati Panagale is the weapon of choice. This machine will be more suited to Conor than a Honda or Yamaha 600; as with the BMW, he will be looking to add to his podium tally on it.

Jamie Coward; top privateer on three occasions; will change from Honda to BMW power for the large capacity classes; including an ex Josh Brookes superbike. The extra top speed of the BMW could propel him towards the podium in those classes; his best lap of 132.695mph shows that he will be one to watch this year. For the Supersport TT, the official Macadam Triumph factory team has joined forces with his main sponsor KTS Racing to give Jamie his first works supported ride. Jamie was fastest of the Triumph riders last year and if the ECU issues of last year have been resolved, he will be in the battle for the podium places.

Josh Brookes; second in last year’s Senior TT will be campaigning Hondas for Jackson Racing this year. After a difficult practice, he had the BMW sorted for last year’s Senior and set his best ever lap of 134.056mph (5th on the all-time list) in that race. Josh will be keen to add to his podium tally and with Jackson’s experience on his side, he could do so in either the Supersport or Superbike classes. Paul Jordan joins him in the squad; he has one podium to his name and could achieve another; the Supertwins offering his best chance.

Honda have retained Dean Harrison and John McGuinness for 2025; with John not contesting the Supersport races. Nathan Harrison is not a part of the official team; but as one for the future he retains Honda support and can develop away from the centre of the spotlight. His rate of progress should see him break the 130mph barrier this year and based on last year’s Senior he could snatch a top 6 finish.

Another rider retained by his team is Davo Johnson; he has the factory backed Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki machines for the Superbike and Superstock races. He is a class act; top 6 will be his expectation.

Dom Herbertson has moved to join James Hillier in the WTF team for this year. Already a podium finisher and 130mph lapper, Dom will be after a top 6 in the big capacity classes and a podium from the others. He will have a great mentor in the class act that is James Hillier, James is capable of a podium in any class; his best lap of 132.703mph puts him 7th on the all-time list.

Joey Thompson seemed to get his mojo back last year. He will ride for Team Talk of the Town / York Suzuki in the large capacity classes; he is aiming to improve his best towards the 128mph area. For the Supersport, he has a Seventy Four Racing R6; this will offer his best chance of a top 10 finish.

Mikey Evans has moved to Dafabet racing; he swaps Suzuki for Honda in the large capacity classes and could easily join the 130mph club. In the Supersport, he again campaigns the Smiths Racing Triumph; he and the team principal (Ben Constable) are confident that he “can make a significant step.” The top 6 is definitely within reach if the ecu issues have been ironed out. On the ex-Josh Brookes / Davey Todd; Metzeler / Entire Cover Kawasaki he will be pushing for the top 6 in the Supertwins. The 2017 double MGP winner is now a very fine TT competitor.

Promising young local rider Marcus Simpson has the support of W H Racing / Dynobike for the large capacity classes; he is still inexperienced on the Mountain Course but his best of 125.415mph should be edged towards the 130mph mark this year. He has a John Cuff Kawasaki for the Supertwins; races that offer his best chance of a finish in the top 10. In addition to the TT, he will be competing in the top Irish road meetings and Macao; weather permitting.