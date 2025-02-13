Thursday, February 13, 2025
Last Bike Ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers to be Auctioned for Charity

Industry NewsAuctionsShows and Events
2 min.read

Last Bike Ridden By Hairy Biker Dave Myers To Be Auctioned For CharityThe last motorcycle ridden by much-loved Dave Myers, one half of the incredibly popular TV chef duo The Hairy Bikers, is being auctioned for two worthy causes – CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria and the NPSCC Childline.

The BSA Goldstar motorcycle, which famously featured in the BBC’s “The Hairy Bikers Go West”, the last ever series of The Hairy Bikers, will go under the hammer with H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on Wednesday 26th March.

Dave fought a long battle against cancer but sadly died in February last year. The auction of his beloved BSA Goldstar will be a fitting tribute to his effervescent personality, together with his immense influence and passion for motorcycling.

Ahead of the auction, the bike is in a special static display at the National Motorcycle Museum and features life-size cut-outs of both Dave and Si King, celebrating their enduring friendship, plus Dave’s leathers, helmet and boots.Last Bike Ridden By Hairy Biker Dave Myers To Be Auctioned For Charity

Speaking of her wish to support charitable causes through Dave’s legacy, his widow, Liliana Myers, said: “The auction of Dave’s BSA Goldstar is a fantastic way to support two charities who do incredible work.

“We hope to raise as much as possible, so would encourage interested bidders to dig deep into their pockets for the chance to own a truly special motorbike.”

National Motorcycle Museum director, James Hewing, said: “The auction of his bike represents a unique opportunity for someone to own a piece of motorcycling history while celebrating Dave’s enduring legacy.

“We hope this display will resonate with fans and visitors, reminding them of the joy and inspiration Dave brought to so many.”

The Hairy Bikers series ran for two decades, turning Dave Myers and Si King into national treasures. The huge appeal of their warm and jovial personalities, coupled with their love for motorcycling and foodie expertise, saw millions watch them on TV, keen to see them on their travels.Last Bike Ridden By Hairy Biker Dave Myers To Be Auctioned For Charity

Colette McKay, managing director at H&H Classics, which is conducting the auction, said: “H&H Classic is honoured to be auctioning such a significant motorcycle. Dave’s immense popularity and passion for motorbikes and cooking is legendary, so we’re confident we’ll raise as much as possible for two very worthy causes.”

Enthusiasts, fans or collectors wishing view the motorcycle can do so by visiting the National Motorcycle Museum, in Solihull. Meanwhile those wishing to bid on Dave Myers’ cherished BSA Goldstar can do so in person, via telephone or by bidding online at the sale on Wednesday 26th March, or by leaving a commission bid with the auctioneers ahead of the sale.

All of the classic motorcycles and vintage scooters appearing in the sale can be viewed at the museum from 1pm on Tuesday 25th March or on the sale day itself. For more information on any of the lots, visit www.handh.co.uk.Last Bike Ridden By Hairy Biker Dave Myers To Be Auctioned For Charity

 

