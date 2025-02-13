New XDiavel V4: the Sport Cruiser according to Ducati

The latest episode of the Ducati World Première 2025 features the new XDiavel V4, the Sport Cruiser made in Borgo Panigale.

A unique bike, whose soul now combines the performance of the MotoGP-derived V4 engine with a cruiser riding position and the sensual beauty that characterizes all Ducatis. An even more muscular, sophisticated and high-performance reinterpretation of the concepts that the first XDiavel 1260 introduced in the category.

A bike for those who want something different from everything else and love to stand out. From enthusiasts looking for a bike with great style to lovers of the cruiser charm fascinated, at the same time, by the Dragster performance that has always characterized the XDiavel.

Its lines are muscular and at the same time elegant. The low and relaxed riding position still offers the rider great control. Its personality magnetizes attention. The XDiavel V4 is a bike capable of gliding at low speed on the city boulevards with the same naturalness with which it dances between the curves on the hills.

The XDiavel V4 is surprising. Its 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine gives it benchmark performance for the category. With 168 hp of power and 12.8 kgm of torque, it combines linearity at low revs with vigorous torque across the entire delivery range. The counter-rotating crankshaft, combined with one of the lowest weights in the category (229 kg in running order without fuel) give the XDiavel V4 handling that is a benchmark in the segment.

Unmistakable line

The XDiavel V4 is a bike of contrasts, and it shows at first glance. The low and sleek sport cruiser line, enhanced by the light that plays on the soft surfaces, represents an exciting contrast with the image of power and technology conveyed by the mechanicals. Bold shapes, inspired by supercars, whose extraordinary aesthetic and technical nature is underlined by the proudly visible four-exit exhaust. At the rider’s request, the XDiavel V4 can be a cruiser on which to enjoy the sunset from a coastal road or a dragster ready to sprint at the green light.

The muscular fuel tank captures the eye with the new and iridescent Black Lava and Burning Red colours, created specifically for the XDiavel V4, which produce fluid and elegant reflections when hit by light. The signature of the front and rear light clusters and the dynamic direction indicators* integrated into the side panels, naturally full-LED, contribute to unmistakably characterising the look of the XDiavel V4. The front DRL*, with its double C profile, attracts attention in a play of contrasts with the internal texturing of the headlight. Together with the rear light cluster, positioned under the tail fairing, it greets the rider with the Welcome Effect when the instrument panel is turned on, emphasising the sophistication and attention to every detail of the XDiavel.

The single-sided aluminium swingarm leaves you free to admire the deep but visually very light rear wheel, on which the imposing 240/45 tyre is fitted. The five star-shaped spokes of the rims, with machined surfaces, reinforce the reference to American muscle cars.

The rider, who can enjoy the comfort of a low seat (770 mm from the ground) and a handlebar set back and lowered, compared to the XDiavel 1260 to facilitate use especially when manoeuvring, has full control of the bike in every situation. Comfort is substantially improved, thanks to the rear suspension with increased travel of 25 mm compared to the XDiavel 1260 and, above all, a wide, well-profiled and thicker seat. The passenger can also count on a more spacious (+30% in width, +50% in length) and comfortable (+25 mm thick) seat, and on a rear grab handle supplied as standard.

Enthusiasts who prefer a riding position that allows them to exploit the dynamic qualities of the XDiavel V4 even more can move the footpegs to a more rearward position thanks to the special kit offered by the Ducati catalogue.

And if equipped with the accessory tail fairing, the XDiavel V4 can also become a feisty single-seater.

MotoGP-derived V4 engine

The XDiavel adopts the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, a technical solution that improves performance, dynamics and riding pleasure. This is also thanks to the sophisticated technology of the counter-rotating crankshaft which, as on the Ducati MotoGP bike, reduces the gyroscopic effect, increasing nimbleness. The engine is a central element of the bike’s design, also thanks to the glossy black finish adopted, unique among Ducati V4 engines.

Powerful (168 hp), rich in torque at all speeds (with a peak value of 12.8 kgm at 7,500 rpm, 0.2 kgm more than the Multistrada V4) but also extremely light and compact, the V4 Granturismo (which derives from the Desmosedici Stradale of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4) is at the same time fluid, regular and usable even at the lowest speeds. It is also characterised by low running costs, with the most important maintenance interventions scheduled at intervals of 60,000 km (a record value) and efficient in terms of fuel consumption and emissions thanks to the extended deactivation system. This function switches off the rear cylinder bank, not only when the vehicle is stationary, but also when riding at low revs in conditions of reduced engine load.

The Twin Pulse firing order, together with the dedicated exhaust system developed with great attention to “sound quality”, unmistakably characterise the V4 Granturismo timbre of the XDiavel V4. The extended deactivation system of the rear cylinders, which allows the engine to operate as a twin-cylinder or as a four-cylinder with an imperceptible transition due to its graduality, generates a variation in the tone of the exhaust noise when switching from one mode to the other. A deeper sound, with lower frequencies, characterises the V4 Granturismo when only the two front cylinders are active, while the frequencies become higher when all four cylinders are in operation.

Chassis

The exhilarating performance of the V4 Granturismo engine combines with unexpected nimbleness and dynamics for a bike of this type, which translates into riding pleasure and safety in every situation. The XDiavel V4 has a kerb weight of 229 kg, for a saving of 6 kg compared to the XDiavel 1260 S, thanks to the lightness of the V4 Granturismo and targeted interventions on many of the bike’s elements. All this is combined with the refinement of the components. The bike is equipped with an inverted fork with 50 mm stanchions and a shock absorber with a cantilever layout, both fully adjustable.

The result is a bike capable of producing breathtaking acceleration and deceleration with great ease and safety. The performance of the 168 horsepower V4 Granturismo, combined with the 240/45 rear tyre and dedicated gear ratios, allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3”, with a truly impressive thrust.

The braking system, with 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema® calipers, ensures record-breaking performance, with peak deceleration values ​​of 11.5 m/s2. A value that generally characterizes racing bikes, which is achievable only thanks to a very refined calibration of the ABS system, benefitting safety in all conditions.

Electronics

The rider can fully and safely exploit the performance of the XDiavel V4 thanks to a complete and effective electronics package. The XDiavel V4 offers three Power Modes and four Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, thanks to which the rider can adapt the engine delivery and the intervention of the riding assistance systems – Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, Ducati Wheelie Control and ABS Cornering – to the situation and to his preferences of the moment.

Cruise Control makes motorway journeys more relaxing, while Ducati Quick Shift up/down, derived from that of the new Panigale V4, makes using the gearbox in general less tiring and more effective in sport riding. Finally, Launch Control guarantees blazing starts when you want to make the most of the acceleration performance of the XDiavel V4.

The rider can manage all the electronic systems via the backlit controls on the handlebars and the new 6.9” TFT colour dashboard with an 8:3 aspect ratio, first introduced on the Panigale V4. The dashboard also offers Bluetooth connectivity to pair the smartphone for calls, text messages and music, or use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) via the Ducati Link App. The protective glass uses Optical Bonding technology to ensure optimal readability on a black background even during the day.

Accessories

Enthusiasts who want to enhance the touring capabilities of their XDiavel V4 will find many options in the Ducati Performance catalogue, starting with the semi-rigid 48-litre panniers for which the bike is already predisposed, panniers equipped with covers painted in body colour. These must be mounted together with the passenger backrest, with additional headlight and integrated side handles, thus allowing comfortable travel even as a couple. Comfort can be further improved by adopting the accessory plexiglass, offered in the more protective Touring version, or in the more aggressive Sport version.

Taller riders can improve the ergonomics of the XDiavel V4 by choosing the Comfort seat, characterized by a greater foam thickness (+15 mm) and a different shape of the rear area. In addition to being more comfortable for larger builds, the Comfort seat is also embellished with a more premium covering. Furthermore, for those who want to accentuate the low ride image of the XDiavel, the accessories catalogue also offers a 15 mm lowered seat.

The sportier side of the XDiavel V4, on the other hand, is amplified by the homologated exhaust silencer, with cover and four titanium end caps, and by the single-seater tail fairing that can be mounted in place of the passenger seat. To all this, it is possible to add components machined from solid, carbon parts, forged rims and brake calipers in red or black to further personalize the new XDiavel V4.

Colours and availability

For the first time, the XDiavel V4 is available in two colours, Burning Red and Black Lava, both metallic, which make it even more unique and whose names, which recall fire, underline the emotions awakened by this bike. For the first time, the XDiavel is offered in red, but a different red from the iconic Ducati Red and the brilliant Racing Red. Black Lava, on the other hand, enriches the classic glossy black typical of the cruiser world with warm tones that reflect the unique, complex and sophisticated personality of the XDiavel V4.

XDiavel V4 will arrive in dealerships in May 2025.

XDiavel V4

Colours Burning Red, Black Lava

Main standard features V4 Granturismo engine, 1,158 cc 168 hp (124 kW) at 10,750 rpm, 126 Nm (12.8 kgm) at 7,500 rpm Valve clearance check every 60,000 km Aluminium monocoque frame 20-litre steel tank Full LED headlight with double C DRL and “Welcome Effect” at key-on Full LED rear light cluster under the tailpiece with “Welcome Effect” at key-on Integrated dynamic indicators* “Coming Home” functionality 50 mm fully adjustable fork Fully adjustable monoshock Single-sided swingarm in aluminium Braking system with double 330 mm disc and Brembo Stylema® monobloc calipers at the front 240/45 Diablo Rosso III rear tyre Chain final drive Cast aluminium rims with machined spokes 6.9” TFT dashboard and 8:3 aspect ratio with Bluetooth integration, Ducati Link App Optional integrated Turn-by-turn navigation system 3 Power Modes, 4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet) Customizable riding position with two positions of the rider footpegs Passenger grab handle supplied Latest-generation electronics package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Power Launch (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Cruise Control.



(*) wherever homologated

