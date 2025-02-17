Bendsneyder sets the pace on disrupted Day 1 of WorldSSP testing at Phillip Island

A commanding 1’32.127s lap in FP1 put Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) at the top of the timesheets, giving him a seven-tenth advantage over the rest of the field.

Returning to WorldSSP after three years in WorldSBK, Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) led Ducati’s efforts with a 1’32.827s lap, securing second place.

One of the few to find improvements in FP2, Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) climbed to third overall with a best time of 1’33.007s.

Steady progress throughout the day saw Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) improve in FP2, securing fourth on the Ducati Panigale V2.

Making an immediate impact, 2023 Moto3™ World Champion Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) set the third-fastest time in FP1 before ending the day fifth overall.

Glenn van Straalen (D34G WorldSSP Racing Team) and Yuki Okamoto (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) both fell at Turn 12. Van Straalen was declared unfit due to a concussion, while Okamoto was ruled out with a coccygeal fracture and dislocation. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) was also declared unfit after sustaining a right wrist (distal radius) fracture and facial trauma during the session.

P1 – Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

“It was a good day, almost a perfect day to be first. It was a difficult day in the end because there were many red flags, so we couldn’t do too many laps. But even with that, the feeling from the first laps was good, so I can’t complain. I hope we can continue this line, but for sure the other riders will improve tomorrow, and we also need to improve a little bit. We will try to do a race simulation. We also have to do 10 laps and change tyres, so it will be a special race here. It’s my first time changing tyres during a race. We will do a race simulation, maybe a time attack, and still have some things to test because, like I said, we didn’t get many laps today. So, there’s still a lot of work to do. Let’s see, but I hope we can stay like this. We started in a good way, so I want to fight for the podiums every race. That’s the target.”

Combined Results after FP2

1. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 1’32.127s, 38 laps

2. Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.700s, 54 laps

3. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +0.880s, 39 laps

4. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +1.004s, 38 laps

5. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +1.049s, 43 laps

6. Filippo Farioli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +1.104s, 31 laps

