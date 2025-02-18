DJI Delivers Next-Level Intelligent Smartphone Photography with Osmo Mobile 7 Series

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the Osmo Mobile 7 Series.

This new generation of phone gimbal takes three-axis stabilization and intelligent tracking to new heights. Both the Osmo Mobile 7P and Osmo Mobile 7 feature DJI’s seventh-generation stabilization, ActiveTrack 7.0 technology1, and a range of intelligent features for capturing cinematic-quality footage on a smartphone.

“From award-winning filmmakers to short-form content creators, DJI continues to expand our ecosystem of creative camera technologies and push the industry forward,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “With the Osmo Mobile 7 Series’ latest advances in intelligent tracking and camera stabilization, capturing beautiful, professional content with a smartphone has never been easier.”

The Osmo Mobile 7P features a more powerful three-axis smartphone stabilizer that maintains the lightweight, portable, and robust tracking capabilities of the Osmo Mobile 6. With the new Multifunctional Module1, creators can easily track subjects and it includes integrated light control with multiple color temperature and brightness levels. When the Multifunctional Module functions as a microphone receiver, its USB-C port can be connected to your phone to deliver high-quality audio transmission while also providing extra power. It is also easy to set up thanks to the quick one-step unfolding, integrated extension rod, and built-in tripod.

The Osmo Mobile 7 is the lightest gimbal in its class, weighing about 10 ounces (approximately 300 g). Like the Osmo Mobile 7P, it features a compact design and is easy to use, but at a more entry-level price. It also allows for quick unfolding, a built-in tripod, one-step storage, and can support the Multifunctional Module (sold separately).

Power of the Multifunctional Module

The Multifunctional Module allows creators to easily track subjects using their smartphone’s native camera, live streaming apps, and other camera apps. It can accurately maintain focus in a crowd or reacquire a subject if they re-enter the frame after leaving briefly. The module can be easily attached to the gimbal with a simple magnetic clip and controlled using hand gestures1 to take photos, start or stop recording, activate tracking, or adjust a composition.

Showing your palm to the module starts or stops intelligent tracking.

Making a “V” gesture takes a photo. It can also start or stop video recording.

Making a “Double L” gesture with two hands adjusts a subject’s framing.

ActiveTrack 7.0: Smarter Than Ever

When paired with the DJI Mimo app1, the Osmo Mobile 7 Series can use ActiveTrack 7.0. As DJI’s most advanced tracking technology, ActiveTrack 7.0 enables the gimbal to adjust to track subjects and follow their movements automatically, even in a crowded or active environment. Smart Capture allows the gimbal to detect multiple subjects, and users can direct the gimbal to lock onto one subject or switch to a different subject with a simple tap. Smooth tracking enables the gimbal to pinpoint the shooter’s preferred focus accurately and maintains continuous tracking even if the subject is obscured or moving rapidly.

Other Standout Features



Side Wheel for More Cinematic Control: Creators can adjust the focal length for a more flexible composition and a smoother zoom or switch to a manual focus. Additionally, a long press enables control over the fill light, making it easy to adjust brightness and color temperature, thus simplifying your shooting experience.

Compatible with Apple Watch 1 : Using the DJI Mimo app, creators can use their Apple Watch as a smart remote for the gimbal, remotely controlling their shoot and camera feed.

: Using the DJI Mimo app, creators can use their Apple Watch as a smart remote for the gimbal, remotely controlling their shoot and camera feed. Up to 10 hours of operational time1.

Price and Availability

DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Series is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

Osmo Mobile 7P retails for 135 GBP/ from 159 EUR.

Osmo Mobile 7 retails for 85 GBP/ from 99 EUR.

Accessories available include:

DJI OM Magnetic Quick-Release Mount

DJI Mic Mini Transmitter

DJI OM 7 Series Tracking Kit

DJI OM Grip Tripod

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Mobile 7P and Osmo Mobile 7. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official warranty, international warranty service and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit https://www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh.

For more information, please refer to https://www.dji.com/osmo-mobile-7-series.

1 All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to https://www.dji.com/osmo-mobile-7-series.