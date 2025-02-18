Test Ride The Latest GASGAS Motocross And Enduro Bikes

GASGAS United in Dirt Tour returns for its fifth edition!

This year’s tour will visit nine countries around the globe

Ride your own bike and compare it to the latest GASGAS models

Register today and be first in line to secure your place

A few things are guaranteed at each stop of the United in Dirt Tour – special guests, awesome riding activities, and of course, lots of amazing riding on GASGAS dirt bikes. For 2025 we’ve mixed things up a little. This time around you’re welcome to bring your own bike! So, you can ride your machine, then hop on a 2025 GASGAS to see how they compare. On the day, you can test ride your choice of one or two GASGAS models in between spinning laps on your own steed. We want you to really feel the difference.

Ahead of the new tour kicking off, we’ve simplified our online registration form, so you’ll definitely want to follow this link to get your name on the guest list. Then, we’ll email you with an official invite, which is when it’s time to act fast and secure your place. Every year we’re oversubscribed with people wanting to join us, so when your invitation lands, be super quick as you don’t want to risk missing out on the fun! We’ve introduced a small, 5 EUR registration fee this year but you’ll also get to pick up a nice bag full of GASGAS swag when you join us…

Kicking off in Spain in March, the United in Dirt Tour then goes truly global, visiting Austria, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. For specific details about each event, including the venues, head over to the GASGAS website today.

For anyone who may be unfamiliar with what the GASGAS United in Dirt Tour is all about, or may still need a little persuading, we’ve captured all the action and good times from previous events and posted it all up on the GASGAS YouTube channel. Follow this link for a flavor of what you can expect at every stop of the 2025 tour.

Our team of GASGAS product experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have when you join us. They’ll also help with dialing in any bike to suit your speed and style, which means your time on the track or trails will be as good as it gets. Plus, if you want to share any feedback, about anything, let them know! We’re all ears when it comes to making sure everyone has the best day possible.

Take a look at the choice of GASGAS dirt bikes available at each stop of the tour…

Motocross

MC 125

MC 150

MC 250

MC 300

MC 250F

MC 350F

MC 450F

Enduro

EC 125

EC 250

EC 300

EC 250F

EC 350F

EC 450F

EC 500F

Places are limited for each event so don’t delay in getting your name on the guest list. The GASGAS United in Dirt Tour kicks off soon. Trust us, you do not want to miss it!