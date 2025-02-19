Choose your SHARK – new colours for the 2025 range

SHARK has announced a range of new colourways for its bestselling 22.06 line-up, including the innovative Aeron GP, Spartan RS and RS Jet.

Aeron GP FIM

Launched late last year, and another world first from SHARK, the Aeron GP, is the first helmet to adapt to a racer’s riding position using SHARK’s patented Aero System A2S with mobile air flaps on the spoiler to enhance aerodynamics and comfort. Featuring a COVA shell — carbon on view and aramid — ensures excellent shock absorption. For visibility, the Optical Class 1 anti-fog, anti-scratch visor offers superior clarity, four anchor points, and a Quick Release Visor System.

Embodying the essence of racing, the new FIRSTLAP graphic for the Aeron GP FIM features a design of fluid lines to create a sense of pushing forward like a race bike at full acceleration. Available in sizes XS-XXL and in a choice of two colours – Red/White/Blue and Red/White/Green – the FIRSTLAP Graphic has an RRP from £999.99.

Spartan RS Hilbot

SHARK’s first 22.06 helmet has seen an impressive amount of new colourways since its launch, on both the Carbon and Fibre shell options, now for 2025 SHARK introduces the Hilbot graphic, available in a choice of three variations – red, pink and blue.

The HILBOT collection has an RRP starting from £319.99 and is available in sizes XS to XXL.

RS Jet Shaytan

The RS JET is the open-face helmet from SHARK that blends style and functionality while drawing unmistakable inspiration from the Spartan RS. Designed for exceptional protection, it features a multiaxial composite shell combined with multi-density EPS to exceed UN-ECE 22:06 standards.

Equipped with a large high-performance visor with variable thickness, a Pinlock 120 Max Vision® insert in the box and a removable internal UV380-treated anti-fog sun visor, the RS Jet offers superior vision too.

As part of the 2025 collection, SHARK introduces the vibrant graffiti-style SHAYTAN graphic that was brought to the full-face Spartan RS range last year. With an RRP from £379.99, the new SHAYTAN option is available in XS to XXL.

To locate your nearest SHARK dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.