KTM Introduces New Four-Year Warranty

KTM continues to offer cutting-edge machinery while enhancing customer confidence with its new PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY.

KTM provides extra peace of mind to Orange Bleeders with its new warranty programme, the PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY, which is completely free of charge and ensures up to four years of coverage for selected KTM STREET motorcycles.

As of 3rd February 2025, all 2023*, 2024* and 2025* model year motorcycles utilising the LC8 or LC8c engine platform that are purchased new from an Authorised KTM Dealer will benefit from the PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY. This ranges from the KTM 790 DUKE and KTM 790 ADVENTURE up to the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO. All new single cylinder KTM STREET models will remain subject to a manufacturer warranty of two years.

This new warranty initiative is a worldwide policy, meaning KTM owners can roam the globe without a second thought. The PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY is attached to the motorcycle, not the rider, meaning that Orange Bleeders in the market for a used KTM – providing it is one of the qualifying models – can also benefit from extra peace of mind. To maintain the four-year warranty period, riders are simply required to have their machine serviced at an Authorised KTM Dealer as per the manufacturer’s service schedule.

Spela Kovacic, VP Global Customer Service – “Every KTM motorcycle that leaves our factory comes with the promise of quality and excitement for both new and regular customers. To offer extra protection against any-and-all eventualities we’ve added a PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY, ramping up the value for our customers.”

For more details about the PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY visit the warranty section of KTM.com or click HERE.

* Please note that some motorcycles, such as track-only models, are not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Additionally, adhering to the service schedule outlined in the owner’s manual is essential for maintaining all types of warranties – standard and premium. The extensive authorized KTM dealer network is always on hand, ready to provide expert maintenance and regular servicing to keep all KTM motorcycles running like new.

DISCLAIMER

KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty campaign for the LC8c models as well as LC8 Street and Travel models including the services offered and provided therein, as well as any requirements, etc., or to discontinue them without replacement. Before ordering or purchasing any of the products or models mentioned, please obtain information regarding the respective scope of the possible existence of a Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty as well as the respective requirements and services from any KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH authorized dealer. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.