Friday, February 21, 2025
MXGP of Czech Republic Secures Future In Loket Until 2030

Mxgp Of Czech Republic Secures Future In Loket Until 2030Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce the extension of the MXGP of Czech Republic’s tenure at the iconic Loket circuit through 2030.

This landmark agreement underscores the robust partnership between IMR, the Autoclub of the Czech Republic (ACCR), and the Auto Moto Club Loket.

The Loket circuit, renowned for its challenging terrain and elevation along with a really passionate fanbase, has been a staple in the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar for decades. Since its inaugural race in 1995, Loket has witnessed numerous historic moments. The track’s unique layout and picturesque setting continue to captivate riders and spectators alike. All this will continue for many years, with the next MXGP of Czech Republic in Loket on 26-27 July 2025.

This agreement not only secures the future of the MXGP in Loket but also paves the way for potential events at other Czech venues, reflecting the growing popularity of motocross in the region.

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing:
“The extension of our partnership with Loket until 2030 is a testament to the circuit’s significance in the MXGP series. Loket offers a unique blend of challenging racing conditions and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a favourite among riders and fans. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ACCR and the dedicated team at Auto Moto Club Loket to elevate the MXGP of Czech Republic to new heights.”

Mr. Jan Šťovíček, President of the Autoclub of the Czech Republic:
“I welcome the contract extension with Infront Moto Racing for the period 2026-2030. A five-year contract is not usual; it testifies to the high confidence of the promoter and the quality of the organizing team of the Auto Moto Club Loket under the leadership of Zdeněk Dvořák. The fact that the contract is concluded directly by the Autoclub of the Czech Republic opens the possibility for other Czech organizers on other tracks. We have ambitions to increase the attractiveness of the Czech Grand Prix MXGP, and the agreement provides excellent conditions for this.”

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com

Shell and Ducati Unveil New Exclusive Motorcycle Engine Oil

Shell and Ducati Unveil New Exclusive Motorcycle Engine Oil

