Live streaming for Southern 100

The main item of news from the press launch for the Southern 100 and Pre-TT Classic races came from Libby Herdman of Greenlight Television who announced that Greenlight will provide live streaming of the S100 for the first time. This will open the doors to a much wider audience and is very positive news.

The S100 club has taken back management of the races from ACU Events; but the excellent Giles Olley will remain as Clerk of the Course. Hopefully, this year will be less problematic for him than 2033 and 2024. Giles gave an interesting snapshot of how the races are managed when the track is live.

The main sponsors continue in situ with the exception of Chris Beauman’s Motor Isle replacing Colas as circuit sponsor. His enthusiasm for the event is infectious. It was good that the MHK with political responsibility for motorsport was there to give an interview. Sarah Malbty is a fan of the events but has a difficult role with some of her political colleagues doubting (to say the least) the viability of motorsport events. The thorny problem of insurance cover remains centre stage and is the biggest threat to the continuation of our events. Some of the restrictions that the insurers are imposing are extremely unpopular; and are being blamed on the organizers.

Aside from that; the competitors present have begun gearing up for the season; with all bar Paul Cassidy heading to Spain for much needed track time; he heads for the Costa del Anglesey with his new bikes. Davey Todd was unable to be at the launch; but will be back in July to defend his championship; where Dean Harrison will be one of the main protagonists. The Sidecar class will hopefully see Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau return to defend their championship; but that is dependent upon whom Kevin rides with in the World Championship. Kevin was at the launch; the weather prevented Ben from being there. Some of the attendees had to endure an aborted landing at Ronaldsway; six hours in the terminal at John Lennon Airport; then the ignominy of 45 minutes stuck in the plane at Ronaldsway because no steps could be found to enable exit therefrom – you could not make it up.

The new location (Civic Centre) and format for the launch were very well received; congratulations are due to the committee for their efforts and to Chris Kinley for his role as presenter.