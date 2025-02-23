Sunday, February 23, 2025
First career victory for Booth-Amos

World Supersport
2 min.read

First Career Victory For Booth-amosTom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) proved his WorldSSP credentials with a well judged first career victory in the class.

The former WorldSSP300 race winner spent took the lead on Lap 2 and led until his pit-stop for the mandatory change of tyres. When the pack reshuffled he moved back to the front on Lap 12 and led to the flag to win by less than a second.

In an incident filled race leading riders crashed out with Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) and Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) colliding at Turn 1 on Lap 11 before Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) high-sided at Turn 11 on the same lap. Schroetter’s crash saw riders take avoiding action with Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) dropping losing a lot of time and falling down the order before finishing in sixth position.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) picked his way through the mid-race incidents to get back into podium contention in the closing stages. The Race 1 winner had no answers for Booth-Amos but his second place finish saw him leave Round 1 with the joint points lead in the standings with Booth-Amos.

WorldSSP debutant Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) suffered a pit intervention penalty but still claimed a top five finish in fifth.First Career Victory For Booth-amosP1 – Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing)
“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders to finally get the win. I was obviously happy after a podium last year but as a racer you always want to win. It’s nice to finally get that here and repay my team for all the hard work they’ve done. I said yesterday that I wouldn’t have expected this weekend after the test because I was completely lost and struggling. The team turned it around and now we’ve really joined the championship fight. Obviously, it’s the best possible start. Now we just have to keep going with what we’ve started and, hopefully, finish the season like this.”First Career Victory For Booth-amos

Race 2 Results
  1. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing)
  2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.671s
  3. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +1.125s
  4. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (GMT94-Yamaha) +3.373s
  5. Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) +9.467s
  6. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-Yamaha) +10.864s

 

Championship Standings
  1. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) – Triumph – 45 points
  2. Stefano Manzi (ITA) – Yamaha – 45 points
  3. Bo Bendsneyder (NED) – MV Agusta – 29 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Jonathan Rea Undergoes Successful Surgery on Foot Fractures
Bulega makes it three at the Island

