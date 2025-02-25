Porsche & Ducati Experience returns: the exclusive event for lovers of two and four wheels.

After the success of the 2024 edition, Porsche & Ducati Experience, the exclusive and innovative event for lovers of two and four wheels, is back. The format, created by Ducati and Porsche Italia, is designed to satisfy the desires of enthusiasts who will have the opportunity to experience a memorable day full of emotions.

On the one hand the Ducati range (with the exception of the Panigale family), on the other, three prestigious Porsche cars, the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS and Cayenne/Cayenne Coupé: all vehicles will be available to participants in the evocative setting of the Porsche Experience Centre Franciacorta. The location is one of the nine PECs (Porsche Experience Centres) existing in the world, as well as the largest of all in terms of extension and services offered. Thanks to its five different tracks, from speed to low grip to off-road, the Porsche Experience Centre Franciacorta is a place that has no equals in the Italian motoring scene.

The course is designed for anyone, from beginners to more experienced drivers and riders. Half a day will be dedicated to exercises with motorbikes, while the second part will be reserved for cars so as to be able to better learn all the secrets of safe driving in both worlds. Participants will learn how to keep the correct position both in the saddle and behind the wheel, the correct use of sight, how to make the most of the braking power of both vehicles and how to manage emergency situations with safety awareness a priority. The teaching in relation to motorbike riding is designed and developed for all types of motorcyclists, from those who wish to improve their riding level, to those who wish to try out the technological features of the Ducati range.

The technical clothing required for the course consists of a full-face helmet, leather or Cordura jacket and trousers, equipped with shoulder, elbow and knee protection, back protector, gloves and boots. For those who are without, it will be possible, subject to availability, to request technical clothing when purchasing the course.

The Porsche & Ducati Experience represents a unique experience, which testifies to Ducati’s commitment to excellence and has come about thanks to the synergy with another brand of the Volkswagen group.

The event is scheduled for June 28 and 29 and registration is already open.

For more information on the course, the program and registration, you can visit the DRE Academy section of the Ducati website or contact DRE Customer Support: dre@ducati.com



