Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Moto3: Favourites, Rookies and Dark Horses

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
Moto3: Favourites, Rookies And Dark HorsesAfter a year that saw history made in Moto3, 2025 will likewise feature wise young heads and a plethora of new names.

With that comes new rivalries, new stories, new emotions and new dreams. With 14 wins in 2024, seven of which were consecutive at the end of the year, David Alonso’s records will be the target for many in a frenetic new season of racing.

A key story in 2025 will be whether last year’s world number five can get a first win in Moto3: four podiums in 2024 and eight in his Moto3 career, David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Intact Dynavolt GP) has led six races but yet to lead them at the right time. Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) is another who aims to get a first win, with the 20-year-old having his best season and first podiums last year. 2022’s Red Bull Rookies and JuniorGP™ champion Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) returns and was a winner in 2024, whilst four podiums and a win gave Angel Piqueras, now with FRINSA-MT Helmets-MSI, rookie of the year. They’ll be looking to establish themselves as new benchmarks.

Meanwhile Joel Kelso (LEVEL UP – MTA), Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA-MT Helmets-MSI) and Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) all took podiums but not wins, meaning they have clear aims for what promises to be a much more wide open affair in 2025. However, there are new names rising too. Graduating, a flurry of rookies move up from JuniorGP™, including champion Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), and multiple race winner, former Red Bull Rookies and European Talent Cup champion Max Quiles (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team). JuniorGP race winners Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) also join the fray, joined by young South African hopeful Ruche Moodley (BOE Motorsports) and a return of New Zealand representation in Cormac Buchanan alongside him in the team. Who’s making their mark on 2025?

Watch MotoGP in the UK via TNT Sports and Amazon

For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Memorabilia Collection Signed By Pedro Acosta Launches
Moto2: The Class of 2025 Prepare for Battle

Successful Surgery For Jorge Martín

Successful surgery for Jorge Martín

