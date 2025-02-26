Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Back on Track – KTM AG’s Restructuring Plan Accepted by Creditors

Industry NewsManufacturersLatest News
1 min.read

2025 Ktm 1390 Super Duke Gt Goes The Distance, With Beast-like AggressionKTM AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, applied for judicial restructuring proceedings with self-administration on November 29, 2024.

The aim of the proceedings was to agree on a restructuring plan with the creditors within 90 days.

Restructuring plan adopted
At today’s restructuring plan meeting, the creditors accepted the restructuring plan presented by KTM AG. It provides that the creditors will receive a cash quota of 30% of their claims. KTM AG must pay this cash quota to the restructuring administrator by May 23, 2025.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of PIERER Mobility AG: “I am grateful and happy today. KTM is back on track. Our employees have done everything they can over the last three months to ensure that the race can continue. We have closed an important chapter today. But a single chapter never tells the whole story. Now we can continue the great story of KTM. We are doing it for the millions of KTM fans worldwide, to whom we are grateful every day. For our racing drivers, of whom we are damn proud. And for our location in Austria, to which we are deeply connected in our hearts. KTM remains one of the top employers in the Upper Austrian industry.”

Fresh capital of around EUR 800 million required
To finance the cash quota and further production, the Group requires fresh capital of around EUR 800 million. In order to carry out this process in a structured, transparent and efficient manner in the interests of all stakeholders, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (“Citigroup”) has been commissioned to support this investment process.

Production will be ramped up again from mid-March 2025
In order to be able to gradually ramp up production again from mid-March 2025, KTM AG will receive financial resources amounting to EUR 50 million from the expanded group of shareholders. The planned full capacity of the four production lines in single-shift operation is to be achieved within three months.

©Words and or Images above are from an official press release

