KTM’S ‘Orange Blood’ Campaign: Focusing On The Future

KTM will shine on. The future will still be full of ADVENTURE, PURITY, EXTREME, PERFORMANCE, and technology that stirs emotions but with a fresh perspective.

On 25th February 2025, orange lights beamed into the winter sky in Mattighofen symbolising a brighter future. The company is also transforming the way it engages with everybody who has been touched by the brand; from customers to admirers, race fans, dealers, suppliers, onlookers and all past and present and future riders.

KTM marked its regeneration with illumination, the beams of light representing the first gesture of a strong and diverse ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ campaign that will embrace and integrate the KTM community more deeply than ever before. KTM is changing and the company is committed to greater transparency and a deeper connection with the motorcycling industry and the consumer base. One of the principal initiatives will be the launch of the ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ platform.

‘ORANGE BLOOD’ is the new official online portal where KTM will be listening and interacting. It’s where riders worldwide can connect, share their passion, and even help shape the campaign itself. Riders are invited to show their Orange Blood by sharing their KTM stories, the best becoming the global faces of the campaign.

The platform is a one-stop community hub, featuring rider-organised events and the chance to join the KTM Orange Board. This board, led by ambassadors, riders and dealers, works hand-in-hand with KTM’s Executive Leadership to ensure that the brand is shaped by the very people who live and breath it. KTM will also enable the community to organise global ride-outs through the ORANGE BLOOD platform, bringing riders together on the road. As time goes on, the platform will continue to evolve with new features to make it the ultimate space for ‘orange bleeders’ worldwide.

The ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ campaign will involve other brand awareness-building activities like signage, slogans, videos and visual content on network channels, social media and through media partners. Further activities to celebrate the implementation of KTM’s brand values will also take place. KTM continues to embody the ‘READY TO RACE’ mantra, proving that it is more than just a slogan. This year, the team has successfully conquered the Dakar Rally, showcasing their hard work and dedication. The red plates in the AMA Supercross series are a testament to their commitment and perseverance. As KTM looks forward to more thrilling MXGP and Enduro events and continues its journey in MotoGP, the focus remains on delivering excellence. This year marks a significant comeback for KTM, reinforcing the brand’s determination.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG – “We are still here: the engines are running, the LEDs are still on and we are filling the tanks and charging the batteries as fast as we can. Mistakes have been made, and lessons have been learned. Now we want to prove that the KTM brand lives up to what people value about it. With ORANGE BLOOD, we want to be even closer to our customers – their expectations and feedback are incredibly valuable for our development. Orange Bleeders are KTM enthusiasts who support us with their expertise and love for our motorcycles, in both good times and bad. As our upcoming commercial says: Passion never goes bankrupt.”

