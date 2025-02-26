Team Sbr Racing: 2025 British Supersport Coverage

Superbike News would like to announce its partnership with Team SBR Racing for the 2025 season during which we will be covering their journey both on and off track with a series of articles aimed at bringing to life the real highs, lows and obstacles a team experiences when trying to compete within the ever-competitive British Superbike paddock.

Team SBR Racing is owned and operated by Steve Brogan, a multiple class ex-champion and a well-loved member of the racing community.

After completing a successful Kawasaki Superteen campaign in 2024, finishing 5th in the championship whilst securing his first 5 career wins in only his 2nd season of tarmac racing, Carl Harris continues his journey with the SBR team, albeit stepping up to the Supersport class aboard a Kawasaki ZX6R.

With Carl moving up from the Superteen class, Steve was in no doubts in extending an offer to the now newest member of the SBR Team, Isaac Mark to continue the teams commitment of nurturing young talent aboard their ZX4RR within what has already proven to be an exciting and competitive feeder class.

Isaac, a rider whom had impressed Steve whilst wearing his ‘rider coaching’ bib during several of his regular Spanish track-based riding schools. Isaac will be leaning heavily on the experience of both his teammate and team owner as he seeks to reduce his BSB track learning times. Having competed within the Moto 1 class, aboard a Yamaha R3 within the Ulster Superbike championship for the 2024 season, the Co Antrim rider has yet to ride a single UK track adding significantly to the usual adaptions required when entering a new class on a new package. A challenge which Steve is confident he will rise to and one we believe will make interesting reading.

Joining and supporting the 2025 SBR Team journey are award winning Greenham Kawasaki. A dealership with a long history of supporting teams and riders within the British Superbike paddock, whom also for the 2025 season are sponsors of Christian Iddon.

Based in Newbury, Greenham Kawasaki operates as one of the largest UK Kawasaki dealerships, offering both new and Factory approved used motorcycles alongside pre owned models from other leading manufacturers. An extensive on-site clothing, accessories and merchandise store compliments the comprehensive Kawasaki Demo fleet, ready for anyone who wants to experience the latest Kawasaki offerings.

Neil Jeffery, Dealer Principal at Greenham Kawasaki, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “We are delighted to be working with Team SBR Racing and their talented riders line up for the 2025 season. As a respected team within the paddock with a proven track record we believe this partnership is a perfect fit for Greenham Kawasaki to represent us in the SuperSport classes. We’re particularly excited to welcome Carl Harris to the team. He’s demonstrated incredible talent, pace and potential in the ZX-4RR Super Teen class in 2024, and we’re confident he’ll make a strong impression in the SuperSport 600 championship this season. This class is renowned for its intense competition, but Carl’s skill and determination, combined with the support of Team SBR Racing and the performance of the ZX-6R, making for a formidable package and an exciting season ahead. At Greenham Kawasaki, we’re passionate about supporting motorsport and developing young rider talent, and Carl and Team SBR both embody that passion too. We can’t wait to see him line up on the grid and wish Carl and Team SBR Racing the very best of luck for a successful and thrilling season ahead.”

Steve Brogan, Team SBR Racing Principle had this to say, “I am very pleased to welcome Greenham Kawasaki on board with our team supporting the journey of both our up and coming young riders. I look forward to welcoming their team to BSB meetings.”

Superbike News spoke with Carl towards the end of 2024, as part of our 5 minutes with series, here is what we chatted about:

SBN: So lets start off with, How did your 2024 season go?

Carl: So, my season went really well to be fair, I started my second season in road racing, never doing it before, so we were always a little on the back foot, but with Steve Brogan on board he’s brought me and my riding on massively. Taking me to new tracks, testing in Spain and Portugal, this brings my riding on all the time.

Trying new things, so for last year we took a sideways step into the 400s class in the Superteens to try and get my name out there a bit more and it really helped. We picked up my first win and ended up winning three in a row, everything was on a high and running really smoothly. We had a bit of bad luck around halfway through the season, unfortunately the bike had given up in a couple of rounds and that put us right back in the championship. But from that, we just continued to keep moving forward and get as many race wins as we could to make a name for ourselves and we definitely did that as a team.

SBN: How do you deal with those setbacks?

Carl: In respect of the DNF’s, everyone gets them and that’s part of racing. Every weekend we go in fresh, regardless whether the last one was good or bad. Start on a new weekend and if we do end up having a bit of bad luck we always just take the positives out of everything. We look and analyse the mistakes we have had. Maybe I crashed or we’ve done something wrong as a team. We always look at these things as team and try to take the positives away from those experiences and move on to the next. It’s a very good mindset to have, you’re not always thinking about the past, even if you’ve thrown it down the road two rounds in a row, you just try and forget about them and take all the positives way from the race weekend.

SBN: Do you have a fitness regime that you are working on, both on and off season?

Carl: I’ve got a little training plan I’ve got set up and I’m just about to start a new one with a new coach, I’m really excited to get going with that, but I’m always trying to keep on top of my training, eating healthy and keeping my mind fresh, that’s all I’ve got to do. I am trying to get more motocross time in, it’s great for training as it’s so physical and it’s bike time which is what I really need. My new fitness plan for 2025 is a split plan consisting of strength training, Cardio and Diet. I’m looking forward to getting started!

SBN: What are your plans, ultimate goals and how do you want to get there?

Carl: My ultimate goal in racing is to definitely be British SuperSport champion, and because I’m so young I’d hope that would be a good route into the world super sports. That’d be my perfect dream and if I could achieve that than I’d be absolutely over the moon and hopefully who knows, maybe go further.

SBN: Do you have a bucket list track you’d like to race at?

Carl: Yeah, a bucket list moment for me is to ride Portimao and thankfully we’re going there in February so I’m absolutely buzzing about that. Another one for me is Assen. My Dad won a race there when he raced in the European Superstock championship, he did a big wheelie down the start/finish. We will be going there this season with the SuperSport, so I cannot wait to get there and give that a go and hopefully be able to get a great shot of me doing the same.

SBN: How have you navigated the memory of your Father and subsequent loss of your Mother?

Carl: The thing with my dad is, I see it as he’s helping me every step of the way and if it weren’t for the name he created I don’t think I would be doing what I ‘m doing now, so I’m like really thank full for him. It’s upsetting what happened, but I try not to dwell on it, I try to use his passing as motivation to keep going forward and winning. Most of the things I do in life I do for him and my mum. So, his legacy is definitely a good thing behind me to keep me pushing forward.

My mum died in 2019, I’ve definitely been brought up hard but I use it all as a motivation, I use it to keep driving me forward, wanting to make them both proud.

SBN: You competed in the WolrdSBK round at Donington last season, how did you find the experience?

Carl: Yeah, that was one of the nightmare weekends where everything went backwards on me. It went very wrong at that round. My gearbox went in qualifying, it locked up and resulted in me high siding. In the race I had no 4th gear and I crashed trying to push even more, trying to hard make up for it. Then in the last race the clutch went on the start line. You couldn’t write it. The experience though of being part of the World Superbike paddock itself was amazing.

SBN: Do you have any other role models that you look unto within the BSB paddock?

Carl: Kyle Ryde, I really do look up to him, he’s a very nice kid and brilliant on a bike. He’s definitely one I look up to. Within MotoGP it would have to be Marc Marquez, I know a lot of people don’t like him and only think you pick him because he’s the best but I love his aggression on the bike, I’d love to really have that aggression in racing.

SBN: Looking to the 2025 season – What are your goals?

Carl: What I’d like to achieve this season in SuperSport is that I want to try and get into that top 15 as quickly as I possibly can, but I don’t really know where I’ll be at the start of the season. You never know how testing goes, what things you find out. I’m really looking forward to getting my testing out the way and then getting onto the first official British Superbike tests. My main goal is to keep bringing down that gap to the front, every week just working on that and getting as close to the front as I can.

SBN: When you are not racing or training, what do you get up to?

Carl: I do a bit of joinery and then 3 days a week doing engines. I like fixing race engines so I’m generally doing something with bikes. I also spent 2 years at college, completing level 2 and 3 diploma for vehicle maintenance and repair.

SBN: Is that something you would like to continue with alongside the racing?

Carl: I don’t really know to be honest, it all really depends on how the racing pans out to be honest. If you’re up the front at SuperSport or superbikes you’re getting paid aren’t ya, or you’re there abouts. So, I don’t know, it all depends on the racing to be fair.

So if it doesn’t pan out, and you never know what can happen to be fair, but at least I’ve got that as a back up plan.

You can follow Carl and Team SBR Racing throughout the 2025 season as Superbike News follows both rider and team.

Images: Jason Neal AKA Photatrada & Team SBR Racing

With thanks to Carl Harris, Team SBR Racing, Greenham Kawasaki and all of the team’s sponsors for the 2025 season.

By: Kerrie McFadden @First Turn Media

