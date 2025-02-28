The Triumph Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

The Triumph Thruxton RS is a stunning and powerful motorcycle that has been turning heads since its release. With its classic design and modern performance features, this bike has quickly become a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Read the feature in issue 38 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News out today 28th February 2025 (subscribe to a monthly membership and get it 6/7 days before)

Subscribe to the digital magazine here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-magazine/

Or read it online by signing up to one of Modern Classic Motorcycle News monthly memberships

Sign up here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/monthly-memberships/