Triumph Gives Moto2 Fans The Chance to Win an Exclusive Street Triple 765 RS

Triumph Motorcycles is giving Moto2™ fans the opportunity to win their own Street Triple 765 RS with the exclusive 2025 Triumph Triple Trophy livery.

As the first Grand Prix of the new season begins, Triumph Motorcycles and MotoGP™ have unveiled the new 2025 Triumph Triple Trophy motorcycle, to be won by the rider who delivers the most stand-out performances in Moto2 this season – as voted for by the fans. Now, for the first time, fans will also have the chance to enter a free prize draw to win an identical Triumph Triple Trophy motorcycle.

Running alongside the Moto2™ World Championship, the Triumph Triple Trophy has celebrated standout performances since 2020, recognising that there are more success stories during a GP weekend than simply the race win. Highlighting stories of sporting perseverance and endurance as well as outright performance, winners receive a custom-liveried Street Triple 765 RS, the model from which the triple Moto2 engine is derived.

Past recipients have been Marco Bezzecchi in 2020, Raul Fernandez in 2021, Jeremy Alcoba in 2022, Pedro Acosta in 2023 and Ai Ogura in 2024.

On the Sunday of each Grand Prix weekend, three Moto2 riders will be shortlisted by a judging panel comprising members of Dorna and Triumph for their standout performances on track. Fans can then vote on the MotoGP Instagram channel, and each rider will be awarded points according to the number of votes received.

In reference to Triumph’s 765cc engine, points at each GP are awarded as such:

7 points for the rider with most fan votes

6 points for the rider with second most fan votes

5 points for the rider with third most fan votes

Once the votes have been cast via the MotoGP™ Instagram channel, the final order of those three riders will be decided, and the leaderboard will be updated after each round.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “This will be the sixth year of this competition, which gives fans an incredible opportunity to feel a part of the Moto2 competition. Since adding the chance for fans to choose last year, more than 800,000 votes were cast throughout the season. That’s why we’ve decided to reward those fans as well as the riders, with the chance to win their own Triumph Triple Trophy motorcycle.

“The global reputation of the Street Triple 765 RS has been cemented by the performance and reliability of its 765cc triple engine in Moto2, so this bike is now on the wish list for many racing fans. This exclusive custom-liveried edition will be one of a pair, with the winning Moto2 rider owning the other, making this a prize that money simply can’t buy.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, Dorna Sports added: “The Triumph Triple Trophy is a great way to connect with fans, making sure they feel even more part of the championship. Moto2 has been so exciting in recent seasons, and we know 2025 is going to be no different. The fact the Triumph Triple Trophy rewards the things that make the racing so great – as well as those who might score the most or win – makes it something special for fans and riders.”

Follow to vote for your favourite rider and enter the free prize draw for a chance to win the Triumph Triple Trophy 2025 motorcycle.

Find out more about Triumph’s Street Triple 765 RS at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

