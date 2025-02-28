Pre-booking Opens For The New Moto Guzzi V7 Sport

As the motorcycle season approaches, one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025 has arrived – the new Moto Guzzi V7 Sport is now available online for pre-booking.

New Moto Guzzi V7 Sport, the latest addition to the V7 range, is the most technologically advanced iteration of this iconic model, boasting an enhanced chassis that stands out with its new USD forks, dual front brake discs, and a cutting-edge suite of electronic rider assistance systems. Thus seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with its signature authenticity.

The new V7 Sport features twin front brake discs, upside-down forks, a six-axis inertial platform, a Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle, and a dedicated Sport Riding Mode, making it the most performance-oriented V7 yet.

Whilst the timeless design remains intact with a metal fuel tank and the unmistakable 90° transverse V-twin engine, significant performance upgrades sets the V7 Sport apart.

Maximum power has increased from the previous version’s 65 hp at 6,800 rpm to 67.3 hp at 6,900 rpm. However, the most significant improvement is in torque, up from 73 Nm at 5,000 rpm to 79 Nm at 4,400 rpm, with 95% already available at just 3,500 rpm. This delivers an even more exhilarating riding experience, particularly on twisty roads where the V7 Sport excels.

Equipped with ABS, Traction Control with cornering functionality, and Cruise Control, the V7 Sport delivers a heightened level of safety and rider confidence.

The V7 Sport perfectly fuses the classic styling of an authentic Italian motorbike and state-of-the-art technology.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Sport sells for £9,700 (VAT included, ex-showroom) and will be available at authorised Moto Guzzi dealerships in May.

Pre-booking is now open at https://www.motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/landing-page/v7-sport/.