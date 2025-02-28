Friday, February 28, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Pre-booking Opens For The New Moto Guzzi V7 Sport

Industry NewsManufacturersMoto Guzzi
1 min.read

Affiliate Banners Moto Generic V1 728x90

 

Pre-booking Opens For The New Moto Guzzi V7 SportAs the motorcycle season approaches, one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025 has arrived – the new Moto Guzzi V7 Sport is now available online for pre-booking.

New Moto Guzzi V7 Sport, the latest addition to the V7 range, is the most technologically advanced iteration of this iconic model, boasting an enhanced chassis that stands out with its new USD forks, dual front brake discs, and a cutting-edge suite of electronic rider assistance systems. Thus seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with its signature authenticity.

The new V7 Sport features twin front brake discs, upside-down forks, a six-axis inertial platform, a Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle, and a dedicated Sport Riding Mode, making it the most performance-oriented V7 yet.

Pre-booking Opens For The New Moto Guzzi V7 SportWhilst the timeless design remains intact with a metal fuel tank and the unmistakable 90° transverse V-twin engine, significant performance upgrades sets the V7 Sport apart.

Maximum power has increased from the previous version’s 65 hp at 6,800 rpm to 67.3 hp at 6,900 rpm. However, the most significant improvement is in torque, up from 73 Nm at 5,000 rpm to 79 Nm at 4,400 rpm, with 95% already available at just 3,500 rpm. This delivers an even more exhilarating riding experience, particularly on twisty roads where the V7 Sport excels.

Equipped with ABS, Traction Control with cornering functionality, and Cruise Control, the V7 Sport delivers a heightened level of safety and rider confidence.

The V7 Sport perfectly fuses the classic styling of an authentic Italian motorbike and state-of-the-art technology.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Sport sells for £9,700 (VAT included, ex-showroom) and will be available at authorised Moto Guzzi dealerships in May.

Pre-booking is now open at https://www.motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/landing-page/v7-sport/.

Pre-booking Opens For The New Moto Guzzi V7 Sport

2024touring Hydext Jacket Image1 990x220 1

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.


Previous article
Triumph Launches Moto2™ Gearbox Update
Next article
Aprilia Tuono 457, Pre-booking Now Open

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

New NEXX Flip-Front Helmet

Helmets 0
The X.LIFETOUR is an ultra-quiet modular touring helmet, with innovative sound-dampening technology and it's Bluetooth® intercom-ready.

Marquez 1-2 as Alex pips Marc, Bagnaia faces Q1 after late drama

Latest News 0
A hectic end to a frantic Friday: Pecco in Q1, Honda shine, Ogura straight through as top rookie in P9... and all five manufacturers in Q2

Moreira beats Gonzalez in tightly contested Practice

Latest News 0
Friday in the Moto2™ class belongs to Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) after the Brazilian’s 1:35.030 was just enough to mean FP1’s runaway pacesetter, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), was forced to settle for P2 following a late crash.

Most Popular

New NEXX Flip-Front Helmet

Helmets 0
The X.LIFETOUR is an ultra-quiet modular touring helmet, with innovative sound-dampening technology and it's Bluetooth® intercom-ready.

Marquez 1-2 as Alex pips Marc, Bagnaia faces Q1 after late drama

Latest News 0
A hectic end to a frantic Friday: Pecco in Q1, Honda shine, Ogura straight through as top rookie in P9... and all five manufacturers in Q2

Moreira beats Gonzalez in tightly contested Practice

Latest News 0
Friday in the Moto2™ class belongs to Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) after the Brazilian’s 1:35.030 was just enough to mean FP1’s runaway pacesetter, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), was forced to settle for P2 following a late crash.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Nexx Flip-front Helmet

New NEXX Flip-Front Helmet

Frank Duggan - 0