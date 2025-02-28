Aprilia Tuono 457, Pre-booking Now Open

One of the new season’s most eagerly awaited motorbike debuts with an exclusive online pre-booking offer.

The all-new Aprilia Tuono 457 – a lightweight, easy-to-handle funbike with a record-breaking power-to-weight ratio designed for young riders – is available for £6,130 (VAT included, ex-showroom) and will be on sale at Aprilia dealerships from May.

Aprilia Tuono 457 is the most youthful and rebellious Tuono yet, carrying forward a legacy of high-performance sports bikes with wide handlebars and an adrenalin-fuelled ride. A proper naked bike, it brings Aprilia’s cutting-edge technology to a new generation of riders.

Built on the RS 457 technical platform, the Tuono 457 is designed to ignite young motorcyclists’ passion for riding and fun. Whilst staying true to the core values of the Tuono family, it introduces a fresh, modern look tailored to its target audience.

The Tuono 457 stands out for its best-in-class power-to-weight ratio (159 kg dry weight for 35 kW), the maximum allowed for an A2 licence-compatible motorcycle. This results in an exhilarating and dynamic ride that remains easy to handle and accessible to all.

Its top-tier technical features set it apart, including an aluminium frame (unique in this segment) and advanced electronics such as Ride-by-Wire throttle, three Riding Modes, ABS, and Traction Control.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is powered by a generous latest-generation parallel-twin engine, delivering a maximum output of 35 kW (47.6 hp) at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. Eighty-two per cent of its torque is available at just 3,000 rpm, ensuring maximum enjoyment on any road.

Aprilia Tuono 457 can be pre-booked between 28/02/2025 and 28/03/2025. To secure one for yourself visit https://www.aprilia.com/gb_EN/landing-page/tuono-457/.