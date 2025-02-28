EWC’s production-based FIM Endurance World Trophy takes shape

The inaugural FIM Endurance World Trophy for production motorcycles is taking shape as the opening round approaches.

In 50 days from now, the all-new competition aimed at providing a more accessible and more affordable entry to the FIM Endurance World Championship begins with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France (17-20 April).

Equipped by official tyre supplier Dunlop, the FIM Endurance World Trophy has been developed by EWC promoter Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports in close partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

Competitors will race 1000cc motorcycles that closely resemble their roadgoing counterparts but with only basic modifications allowed to limit running costs and ensure the new class is accessible both financially and in performance terms.

With these targets in mind, only the standard fuel tank can be used and replaced during pitstops with the aid of a secured quick-release connector rather than by refuelling the motorcycle. A minimum pitstop time will be regulated for safety reasons.

Significantly, FIM Endurance World Trophy contenders will get the opportunity to compete on track at the same time as the Formula EWC and Superstock riders and benefit from live broadcasting and exposure on the EWC’s official channels.

As the entry to the EWC Pyramid, which sets out the pathway to the headlining Formula EWC category, the FIM Endurance World Trophy will be contested across the EWC season with teams counting their best three scores from a possible four. It will adopt the initials PRD with competing motorcycles identifiable through the use of white numbers on blue backgrounds. Four race riders per team are allowed under the sporting regulations.

With accessibility in mind, official tyre supplier Dunlop will provide every FIM Endurance World Trophy team with 10 sets of tyres free of charge for use in the 24-hour races and five sets for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, amounting to a total of 25 sets over the course of the season for full-time entrants. This joint incentive from WBD Sports and Dunlop will help to limit costs for teams and cement the FIM Endurance World Trophy’s position as an innovative entry-level step into the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Tyres available will come from Dunlop’s popular range of KR racing slicks which are used by teams in the FIM Endurance World Cup-based Dunlop Superstock Trophy. Teams will have the choice of two KR109 front and two KR108 rear tyre options each round, as well as tyres for wet-weather use.

Paul King, CCR Director, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme: “The creation of the FIM Endurance World Trophy production class will allow more standard motorcycles to take part and encourage innovative ideas to create a lower cost class, whilst ensuring that the performance of these machines on the track is very close to the EWC and Superstock motorcycles. A novel concept from the FIM and WBD Sports, it has been enthusiastically accepted by race promotors, organisers and teams alike, offering a great opportunity to bring in new teams and retain some of our existing teams in these events”

Commenting on Dunlop’s support package, Jean-Baptiste Ley, Motorsport Events Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said: “With affordability and accessibility at the heart of the FIM Endurance World Trophy, the support package we have developed in partnership with Dunlop will not only be hugely appreciated by the teams, it will be also hugely important as this new category becomes established as the starting point on the pathway to the top of the EWC Pyramid. It’s also another example of Dunlop’s unwavering commitment to the EWC and motorcycle racing in general, which we value enormously.”

Wim Van Achter, Motorsport Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe, said: “Working in partnership with WBD Sports, we are pleased to announce this support package for every team that joins the new production-based class. The ethos behind this category is one of affordability and accessibility, so we are sure that teams each receiving free tyres throughout the season will go a long way towards helping make this a fair and meritocratic entry level step to endurance racing on the world stage.”

Gilles Stafler, the EWC Sport Coordinator, said: “As a former team manager in the EWC, I know only too well the financial pressures that exist. I also know how competitive the EWC has become, making a pyramid that caters for all levels of performance and budget even more important. The response we’ve had from riders and teams has been really encouraging and we’ll be looking to build on this throughout the inaugural season in 2025.”

Yannick Bureau, who heads the 2022 FIM Endurance World Cup-winning Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, has backed the creation of the FIM Endurance World Trophy.

He said: “I see the creation of the new category positively for several reasons. It will attract more people, which is vital from an economic perspective for both organisers and promoters. Competing in Superstock today requires significantly more resources than it did 20 years ago, and a lower-tier category is necessary.”

Julien Diguet, who manages Dafy-RAC 41-Honda in the FIM Endurance World Cup, said:“The arrival of the new promoter WBD Sports boosted our visibility and brought in more sponsors. But, as a result, teams are becoming more professional and need to invest more. Smaller teams might find themselves with a significant budget gap, so it’s important to continue supporting the smaller teams [with initiatives live the FIM Endurance World Trophy] because, without them, these races wouldn’t happen.”

Rider Christian Gamarino is fully aware of the importance of a pathway of progression in the EWC after he graduated to the Formula EWC category for 2024 having helped Team 33 Louit April Moto win the 2023 FIM Endurance World Cup.

The Italian, who will contest his second Formula EWC season with Kawasaki Webike Trickstar in 2025, said: “The opportunity to progress is very important. When I switched from Superstock to Formula EWC, many riders realised it’s also possible for them so now they put more effort on reaching the top because have more energy to be faster to try to get a spot in a Formula EWC team.

“If you are racing in your country and want to race in a world championship, for sure the cost is less to have an entry-level category. It’s more easy for the teams and for the riders to be there. The most important thing is to race because if you stay at home, it’s difficult to show your potential and to demonstrate to other teams that you can be a very fast rider.”

