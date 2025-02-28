Friday, February 28, 2025
New NEXX Flip-Front Helmet

New Nexx Flip-front HelmetThe X.LIFETOUR is an ultra-quiet modular touring helmet, with innovative sound-dampening technology and it’s Bluetooth® intercom-ready.

New from European manufacturer NEXX, the X.LIFETOUR flip-front helmet brings unprecedented levels of noise reduction, comfort and convenience to touring, with innovative sound-dampening technology and it comes set up for Bluetooth® comms.

ADVANCED SOUNDPROOFING
Designed and manufactured in Europe, the X.LIFETOUR features NEXX’s advanced soundproofing system: Vortex Generators on the chin section to minimise aerodynamic drag, and the Silent Travel Seal – a dual rubber seal around both the visor and modular face section.

Combined with integrated Anti-Noise cheek pads and neck roll, this comprehensive approach to noise reduction makes the X.LIFETOUR exceptionally quiet, even at motorway speeds.New Nexx Flip-front Helmet

BLUETOOTH® INTERCOM-READY
For those who like to stay connected, the X.LIFETOUR also comes ready to accept the NEXX X-COM3 Series communication systems. Two options are available: the standard X-COM3 with Bluetooth 5.0, and the premium X-COM3 PRO featuring 2.0 Mesh Technology and sound by Harman Kardon.

P/J HOMOLOGATION
The shell is available in two premium configurations: X-PRO Carbon fibre, developed using aerospace technology, or NEXX’s X-Matrix 2 multi-composite construction. Both meet the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard and feature P/J homologation for legal use in either full-face or open-face configurations.New Nexx Flip-front Helmet

X.MART DRY FABRIC
Comfort on long journeys is enhanced by the sophisticated ventilation system, which includes two closable air intakes and two exhaust ports. The patent-pending Mid Airflow Chamber maintains constant airflow between the inner and outer EPS layers, while X.MART Dry fabric technology wicks moisture twice as fast as traditional cotton linings.

WIDE VISOR APERTURE
The wide visor aperture offers increased peripheral vision – crucial for multi-lane riding and navigating busy urban centres. Integrated mounting points for action cameras on both top and side positions make documenting adventures straightforward too.

Manufactured in Europe, the NEXX X.LIFETOUR range starts at £359.99 for the Plain multi-composite version, rising to £399.99 for the Globe design. The premium carbon fibre models are priced at £469.99 for the PRO Mile and £509.99 for the range-topping Zero PRO.

All versions come in sizes XS to XXXL across two shell sizes, and include a Pinlock anti-fog shield.

For complete specifications and colour options, visit nexx-helmet.co.uk

