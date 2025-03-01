Saturday, March 1, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Gonzalez grabs pole to deny Vietti by hundredths in Thailand

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read

Affiliate Banners Moto Generic V1 728x90

 

Gonzalez Grabs Pole To Deny Vietti By Hundredths In ThailandManuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) took the first pole position of the year in Moto2, with just 0.036 deciding it in a late flurry of fast laps at the top as the Spaniard edges out Celestino Vietti (HDR Heidrun) – the Italian charging through from Q1 to second.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) locks out a front row that seems poised to get the gloves off on Sunday.

Until 22 seconds to go in Moto2 Q2 in Thailand, it looked like Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) was on for a maiden pole position. But the late onslaught from his key rivals puts him down in fifth, with Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) pipping him to the front of Row 2. Darryn Binder (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) completes the second row after, like Vietti, charging up from Q1.

Marcos Ramirez (Onlyfans American Racing Team) is next up, with late movers Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun) on Row 3.

Brazilian rider Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) starts tenth, and he, Izan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) just behind will all be looking for more when the lights go out. Likewise Tony Arbolino as the former Buriram winner didn’t make it through to Q2 in his first outing with BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2.

Some other key stories to watch out for as we go racing are Indonesian Mario Aji’s best Moto2 qualifying in P14 for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, and a solid debut for top rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMoto Inde Aspar Team) in fifteenth as he came through Q1. Teammate and reigning Moto3 World Champion David Alonso is having a tougher start to the intermediate class as he didn’t move through from the first qualifying session, looking to find his feet in Moto2.Gonzalez Grabs Pole To Deny Vietti By Hundredths In Thailand

For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Official Motogp Store

2024touring Hydext Jacket Image1 990x220 1

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.


Previous article
Bertelle impresses for first Moto3 pole in Buriram
Next article
Saturday perfection: Marc Marquez soars to stunning Sprint victory

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Saturday perfection: Marc Marquez soars to stunning Sprint victory

Latest News 0
The six-time MotoGP Champion fends off Alex Marquez to earn a first gold medal of the season as Bagnaia holds off outstanding Ogura for P3

Bertelle impresses for first Moto3 pole in Buriram

Latest News 0
The Moto3™ World Championship’s first pole-sitter has been set after a tight and competitive qualifying session in Buriram.

Marc Marquez denies Alex Marquez and Bagnaia to storm to maiden pole in red

Latest News 0
Just 0.173 covers the front row, Miller and Ogura put Yamaha and Aprilia on the chase in first qualifying shootout thriller of the season

Most Popular

Saturday perfection: Marc Marquez soars to stunning Sprint victory

Latest News 0
The six-time MotoGP Champion fends off Alex Marquez to earn a first gold medal of the season as Bagnaia holds off outstanding Ogura for P3

Bertelle impresses for first Moto3 pole in Buriram

Latest News 0
The Moto3™ World Championship’s first pole-sitter has been set after a tight and competitive qualifying session in Buriram.

Marc Marquez denies Alex Marquez and Bagnaia to storm to maiden pole in red

Latest News 0
Just 0.173 covers the front row, Miller and Ogura put Yamaha and Aprilia on the chase in first qualifying shootout thriller of the season

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Saturday Perfection: Marc Marquez Soars To Stunning Sprint Victory

Saturday perfection: Marc Marquez soars to stunning Sprint victory

Frank Duggan - 0