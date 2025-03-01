Gonzalez grabs pole to deny Vietti by hundredths in Thailand

Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) took the first pole position of the year in Moto2, with just 0.036 deciding it in a late flurry of fast laps at the top as the Spaniard edges out Celestino Vietti (HDR Heidrun) – the Italian charging through from Q1 to second.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) locks out a front row that seems poised to get the gloves off on Sunday.

Until 22 seconds to go in Moto2 Q2 in Thailand, it looked like Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) was on for a maiden pole position. But the late onslaught from his key rivals puts him down in fifth, with Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) pipping him to the front of Row 2. Darryn Binder (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) completes the second row after, like Vietti, charging up from Q1.

Marcos Ramirez (Onlyfans American Racing Team) is next up, with late movers Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun) on Row 3.

Brazilian rider Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) starts tenth, and he, Izan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) just behind will all be looking for more when the lights go out. Likewise Tony Arbolino as the former Buriram winner didn’t make it through to Q2 in his first outing with BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2.

Some other key stories to watch out for as we go racing are Indonesian Mario Aji’s best Moto2 qualifying in P14 for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, and a solid debut for top rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMoto Inde Aspar Team) in fifteenth as he came through Q1. Teammate and reigning Moto3 World Champion David Alonso is having a tougher start to the intermediate class as he didn’t move through from the first qualifying session, looking to find his feet in Moto2.

For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com