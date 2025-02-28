Friday, February 28, 2025
Brilliant Bertelle lands Buriram Friday honours

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read

Brilliant Bertelle Lands Buriram Friday HonoursMatteo Bertelle (LEVELUP-MTA) set the only sub-1:41 lap time of Moto3™ Practice at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand to head into the first qualifying day of 2025 as the rider to beat.

The Italian’s 1:40.931 was a couple of tenths quicker than compatriot Stefano Nepa’s (SIC58 Squadra Corse) best effort in P2, as Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda completed the top three as the lightweight class got to grips with a fresh Friday afternoon schedule.

Now in line with MotoGP™, Friday’s Practice outing is where it counts in the fight to get straight into Q2. Conditions were tougher than the cooler morning temperatures, and that reflected in the times. Most riders improved later into the session, as expected, with Bertelle dipping his toes into the 1:40 bracket on Lap 14 of 17.

And no one was able to get within two tenths. Nepa, Rueda and fourth place Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) – this morning’s pacesetter – were the only riders who sit under three tenths away from the #18. Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) rounded out the top five as the 2024 Rookie of the Year settles into life as a KTM rider.

Despite a late crash at Turn 5, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) safely made it into the top 14, as did Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) after the Japanese rider crashed at Turn 9 in FP1. Unfortunately for Furusato’s teammate and home hero, Tatchakorn Buasri, a fast off at Turn 4 towards the end of the session ended his hopes of a first Q2 entry – the Thai star finished P16.

Free Practice 2 takes place at 8:40 local time (UTC +7) before the first qualifying sessions of the season get underway at 12:50.

For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

