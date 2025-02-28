Gulf Oil International Limited and Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Gulf and Trackhouse MotoGP Team are thrilled to unveil their custom livery for the first two races of the 2025 MotoGP season.

For the first time ever, the iconic Gulf colours will grace the MotoGP grid for a full livery take over and adorn the entirety of Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Aprilia RS-GP25 bikes from Friday, at Buriram International Circuit for the Grand Prix of Thailand.

This livery signifies an exciting beginning for the partnership and marks yet another special moment in Gulf’s history. The bold colours of Gulf match the raw and fearless spirit of the Trackhouse MotoGP Team, led by Davide Brivio, one of the most respected team leaders in motorsport, as they enter their second year in the premier class of motorcycle racing.

Not only will the special Gulf livery feature on the Aprilia RS-GP25 bikes but both #25 Raul Fernandez and Moto2 World Champion, #79 Ai Ogura, will be in Gulf-branded leather race suits, with the team kit and garage also showcasing the iconic blue and orange colours at the opening Thailand Grand Prix, followed by the Argentina Grand Prix two weeks later. Trackhouse will then move to its own livery scheme for its home Grand Prix, in the USA and following races, with further Gulf collaborations taking place as the 2025 MotoGP World Championship progresses.

Gulf are thrilled to bring this partnership to life with the Trackhouse MotoGP Team, championing Gulf’s rich motorsport heritage whilst acknowledging a bright and bold future with a dynamic and ambitious team. This collaboration brings the Gulf brand to new fans and riders in Southeast Asia and South America, kindling the passion of motorcycles and two-wheel racing.

Together, both brands aim to bring together a community of racing fans who share a passion for the sport and the excitement it brings. Gulf and the Trackhouse MotoGP Team are committed to bringing fans closer to the action through exclusive content and behind-the-scenes access, offering a unique perspective on the team.

Mike Jones, CEO – Gulf Oil International UK Limited:

“We are incredibly excited to see the iconic colours of Gulf come to life on the MotoGP grid through our partnership with the Trackhouse MotoGP Team. This livery is a historic moment in Gulf’s motorsport story. By collaborating with Trackhouse MotoGP Team we aim to build a foundation for both brands to evolve together in the world of MotoGP and we look forward to an exhilarating 2025 season.”

Justin Marks, Founder & Owner – Trackhouse Entertainment Group:

“From the moment I fell in love with Motorsport, I have admired and been inspired by the iconic Gulf livery in every form it has taken in the history of racing. To be able to unveil the Gulf Trackhouse Aprilia bikes is a deeply personal moment. It’s an honour and privilege to partner with such an iconic brand in MotoGP and cannot wait to see these incredible bikes at speed on the racetrack.”

This historic livery is just the beginning.

