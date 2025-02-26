BMW MOTORRAD UK Announce New Team 8TEN Racing

The BMW Motorrad UK motorsports lineup for the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship and Road Racing campaign has been bolstered, as new team 8TEN Racing will receive full BMW Motorrad Motorsport support through riders Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

8TEN Racing, named after the Isle of Man TT start numbers of Davey and Peter respectively, is set to compete across the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, North West 200, and Isle of Man TT races in 2025.

The restructure by BMW Motorrad UK has provided the opportunity for a new team to be formed, with an innovative setup where the team will be co-owned by the riders.

Rider and co-owner Peter Hickman commented: “The opportunity provided by BMW Motorrad UK to co-own and run 8TEN Racing alongside Davey is an exciting concept, and having run my own team across other classes, the insight and experience I have gained over the last few years should put us in good stead to be competitive. We know the M 1000 RR very well which will allow some continuity, we’ll be looking to continue our success on the roads, and relish the challenge of being competitive in the British Superbike Championship.”

Peter will be working with Crew Chief Darren Jones, who have been working together since 2009. Darren has held the role of Crew Chief and Team Manager throughout all Peter’s previous TT achievements and has extensive knowledge of the BMW M 1000 RR.

After sharing multiple successes together in 2024, Davey will be working with Crew Chief Stewart Johnstone once again in 2025, after Stuart helped Davey achieve the National Superstock Championship title as well as multiple victories at the Isle of Man TT.

Davey Todd added: “I’m really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, riding and co-owning 8TEN Racing. This structure will be a new dynamic to learn, but I’ve seen it work across other motorcycle championships like Supercross. I’m excited to be more involved in the dealings of the team, as well as build on the success I had with BMW last year which ended with a National title and TT victories.”

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad Head of Marketing & PR said: “It’s great to grasp this opportunity and expand the number of riders and teams competing on BMW machinery for the 2025 season. Peter and Davey have such enthusiasm for this new project, and will receive continued support from BMW Motorrad Motorsport as the team looks to establish themselves in the British Superbike paddock, as well as look to continue their respective achievements on the roads. Following the National Superstock win for Davey last year, unrivalled TT victories in the Superstock, Superbike and Senior categories, and a new M 1000 RR for 2025, there is real optimism among us that 8TEN Racing can deliver further success for the brand.”

8TEN Racing is set to debut at the first Bennetts British Superbike official tests in April, ahead of the opening round at Oulton Park taking place 3-5 May.

