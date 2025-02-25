MotoGP: Get Ready for Lights-Out in Thailand

New rivalries, fresh faces, line-up changes and much more. Gear up for Buriram as MotoGP blasts back into action

Last lap showdowns, championship deciders, hair-raising battles and defining moments, peppered with spicy on-track scraps and roared on by the packed grandstands. Yes, the most exciting sport on Earth is finally unleashed again this weekend in Thailand. In a temple of pure passion and just over two weeks on from a memorable Season Launch in the capital Bangkok, it’s the start of a 22-Grand Prix season that promises more twists and turns than ever before. Come with us to the edge of your seat as we go racing in Buriram.

PECCO VS MARC: the day of reckoning is beckoning

A huge story throughout the second half of 2024 after it was announced, and then into the off-season, the pre-season tests and now the race weekend. It’s the one that fans haven’t stopped talking about, and for good reason. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) has a new teammate in Marc Marquez, forming Ducati’s very own dream team. Eight MotoGP titles between them and a whole lot of battles for victory shared in recent years, it’s time to see who can draw first blood on identical equipment. Both have won at Buriram and judging by the test, it’s the #93 that seems to have the edge. But be warned, count Pecco out at your own risk… his speciality is proving that true.

PLOT TWIST: Martin out, Aprilia’s hopes on dark horse Bezzecchi

One minute, you’re lifting the most coveted prize in the sport and then, your next chapter has taken a detour in the biggest possible manner. Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) may have the #1 but his start to 2025 put him at rock bottom after a crash at Sepang on Day 1 before a further training incident on the Monday before Buriram ruled him out of the season-opener with fractures to his left hand. A dramatic start to 2025 already, the ‘Martinator’ really does come into his title defence year on the back foot. Fellow factory Aprilia new recruit Marco Bezzecchi has been admirable and made huge gains after doing the heavy lifting in testing though – seemingly a real dark horse. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) will also be looking to Bezzecchi to unlock more as he gets back to fitness. So can the Noale factory kickstart 2025 in anger after pre-season adversity?

SHARK ATTACK: Acosta’s factory KTM debut

His rise has been meteoric already but Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) seems to still very much be on a one-way upward trend. Confident and fast through testing, can last year’s rookie revelation cause a stir from the start? Yet to bag that first MotoGP Grand Prix victory, it’s a story not just for Thailand but for 2025. Teammate Brad Binder will be on his toes and both looked strong on race distance during testing, so watch out for the Austrian marque’s golden line-up.

At Red Bull KTM Tech 3 it’s more about adaptation. It seemed to click for Maverick Viñales on the last day of the Buriram Test, but Enea Bastianini didn’t have it all easy in pre-season and he’s looking for a big step. Still, KTM’s line-up has World Champions galore and like seasons previous, we’ll only see their true potential when the lights go out on Grand Prix Sunday.

ARE YAMAHA BACK? Quartararo fast, Prima Pramac show promise

There has been plenty of change for Yamaha but the factory line-up remains as was, and Fabio Quartararo stole headlines at the Sepang Test with consistent speed. Buriram was slightly more subdued, although he and teammate Alex Rins have clearly found welcomed performance for 2025. Then, there’s the big change of last year’s Championship-winning team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP fielding Iwata factory machinery for 2025. Jack Miller already feels at home and Miguel Oliveira seems yet to unleash his full potential. All in all, reason to cheer at Yamaha with four bikes now ready to hit the track.

ROOKIE WATCH: a Moto2™ World Champion, a home hero and hot property

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Racing MotoGP) was one of the standout performers in testing and along with fellow Aprilia rider Bezzecchi, notched up more laps than anyone else. Keep an eye on the #79 during the first round, he may be a surprise package. Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) had a sparkling pre-season too and was one to watch; the Buriram Test proved more challenging but when the visor goes down when it matters, Aldeguer is very likely going to be there.

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU LCR Honda) has perhaps the hardest job of all the rookies: he’s on an improving but not yet perfected Honda and he’s making his debut at home. A rockstar in Thailand and one of the stars of the Season Launch, he’ll be looking to have a solid weekend on track and shine in the spotlight off it.

DARK HORSES: more fast faces looking to spring a surprise

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) chases that illustrious first MotoGP Grand Prix victory and at Sepang’s test, he was the rider to beat and set an incredible pace – both outright and on race distance. Also maintaining Ducati GP24 machinery and moving into the family-like atmosphere of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, Franco Morbidelli has shown signs of his former form, enjoying time atop the timesheets in testing. Teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio missed much of testing after a left collarbone fracture from a crash at Sepang’s test but will be back at Buriram. All of them are far from strangers to the podium.

HONDA POSITIVE: progress makes perfect

The Honda HRC Castrol bikes of Joan Mir and Luca Marini stole some limelight at the Buriram Test. Both found steps forward as Honda’s road back to success ticks on; over a Sprint simulation, they were comparable to Yamaha and the riders are positive for 2025. Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) is a huge asset to Honda too and had some good showings in testing, as well as taking some big spoils as top Honda often in 2024. It seems Honda already have more in the locker and with Aleix Espargaro AND Takaaki Nakagami joining the development team, it all feels like just a matter of time.

In all, 15 MotoGP winners, a host of changes in the line-up and stories everywhere you look… MotoGP, like you’ve never seen it before. Tune in for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand for the first chapter of a season that is guaranteed to go down in history – either because Marc Marquez equals Valentino Rossi’s seven MotoGP crowns… or because somebody stops him…

