Moto2: The Class of 2025 Prepare for Battle

As a new era began with Pirelli tyres for Moto2™ and Moto3™ in 2024, lap records weren’t just broken but obliterated around the world.

Accompanying the pure time element of making history was the on-track statistical stardom by one of Colombia’s rising sports stars: David Alonso. Smashing Valentino Rossi’s 24-year record for number of wins in a season, he cruised to the title and graduates to Moto2 for 2025, with CFMoto Inde Aspar Team. So, after the highlights and extraordinary stories of 2024, what can we expect in 2025?

After a year of nine winners from five countries, it’s going to take a big season to surpass the previous 12 months; however, with reigning Champion Ai Ogura, Spanish youngster Fermin Aldeguer and Thai sensation Somkiat Chantra graduating to the premier class, a land of opportunity arises. Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) is the highest-placed returnee for ’25 and – at last – comes into a Moto2 season as a Grand Prix winner. Manuel Gonzalez’s ( rise through the ranks saw him take five podiums and a win en-route to the bronze medal in 2024. Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun) and now-teammate Celestino Vietti, both seasoned frontrunners too, make the return to the class.

Meanwhile, Jake Dixon’s tough 2024 saw him start injured but take two wins, as part of a purple patch of four consecutive rostrums, something no other rider achieved. If it’s replicated, expect the Brit to be a contender – although he’ll have to adapt to a new team in Elf Marc VDS Racing and a new chassis in the Boscoscuro.

Tony Arbolino vacates the team to join the all-new BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2™ team alongside Izan Guevara, whereas it’s all the same for the OnlyFans American Racing Team who retain Joe Roberts and Marcos Ramirez, the former of which was a Grand Prix winner last year and the latter who took a second podium in the class. Don’t sleep on Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) however: the Brazilian star, highly regarded as a big talent ready to emerge, finished off his rookie season last year with frequent top tens and a first podium. The rookie of the year aims to become the first Brazilian winner ever in the intermediate class. Watch this space!

Beyond the established names in the class, there’re fresh, fast and familiar faces that are new to Moto2: Alonso’s graduation is a mouth-watering prospect as he partners up with Moto3 sparring partner and long-time rival Dani Holgado. Likewise, 2024 Moto3 winners Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINA – MSI) move up to Moto2 to earn their stripes at the next level. Podium finishers Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Intact Dynavolt GP) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – the latter two rookies last year – seek to consolidate a fine 2024, whilst reigning World Supersport champion Adrian Huertas follows in Manuel Gonzalez’s footsteps and switches to Moto2 with the Italtrans Racing Team. In total, 30 riders from 14 countries and 6 continents chase the title in another epic year of Moto2.

