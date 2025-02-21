First career pole position for Bendsneyder

A heavy Turn 2 crash ended the Tissot Superpole session for Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) but not before the Dutch rookie set the fastest time to claim the first pole position of his WorldSSP career.

Following the crash, Bendsneyder will undergo a medical review before warm-up, having sustained an injury to the fifth toe of his right foot.

A first career front row start was the reward for Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) after a superb showing for the Englishman. Having missed out on the pole position by 0.189s it will be Triumph’s first front row start since Qatar 2016

By qualifying third Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) made it three different manufacturers on the front row of the grid. This is the debut weekend for the Yamaha YZF R9 in the Supersport class.

P1 – Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

“At the end of Superpole I was trying to improve my time. I lost the rear and had a big high-side in Turn 2. Luckily, I’m okay but tomorrow morning I need to do a medical check to be declared fit to race. I think I’ll be fine. I’m looking forward to the race. In the end, the crash was a pity but we did a good job. My goal was the first row and we took pole position. Now, the most important thing is to sleep early and get fit for tomorrow. The flag-to-flag race will be a first for me. We did a race simulation in the test—it’s a bit strange, but in the end, it’s also nice; it’s something different. So let’s see tomorrow, but we have to try to always stay at the front.”

Superpole Results

1. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 1’32.310s

2. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) +0.189s

3. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +0.325s

4. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +0.334s

5. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +0.414s

6. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.455s

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com



