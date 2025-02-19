Aprilia Racing and New Era to join forces for the 2025 season

Aprilia Racing and New Era, the world’s leading headwear brand, have confirmed a new partnership for the 2025 MotoGP season.

The partnership brings together Aprilia Racing and New Era’s iconic style, offering fans a new way to express their passion for racing. The Aprilia Racing Team and riders will wear the collection throughout the 2025 season, with the collection set to be available for purchase later in March.

The collection includes New Era’s latest adjustable 9SEVENTY caps, cuff beanies, and bucket hats. Each piece showcases the Aprilia Racing Team logo prominently against a sleek black base, with the New Era logo positioned on the left-hand side. A seasonal selection of trucker hats, tapered bucket hats, and New Era’s versatile 9FORTY adjustable styles will be also available. To celebrate the racing season, New Era will also launch exclusive “Race Specials” throughout the year, with limited-edition pieces inspired by the Austin, Barcelona, and Misano MotoGP races.

This partnership underlines Aprilia Racing and New Era’s commitment to providing fans with innovative and stylish products that reflect the spirit of racing. The new collection will be available for purchase in March 2025 at neweracap.eu, store.aprilia.com and selected retail locations.

Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 80 countries.