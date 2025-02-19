Wednesday, February 19, 2025
A Surprise Package From Honda, 101 Year Old American Bike And A Monkey Bike

A surprise package from Honda, 101 year old American bike and a monkey bike used By Ayrton Senna & Nigel Mansell, topped the Iconic Auctioneers MCN sale.

These are just a few of the headline lots that sold at last weekend’s Iconic Motorcycle Sale at the MCN London Motorcycle Show. The auction achieved an 85 % sales rate proving that live auctions are very much alive and booming with motorcycles from 90s and 00s leading the way.

Iconic Auctioneers presented a super rare opportunity to own a 20-year-old, ‘brand new’ Honda Fireblade. This remarkable find – a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, was ex-dealer unsold stock. It had been stored in its crate and cardboard cover for the last 20 years before being imported into the UK earlier this year. Finished in the iconic Repsol paint colours and is presented in unused and brand-new condition it certainly fired up the bidders, with bids coming in from around the world and sold for £25,300.

A Surprise Package From Honda, 101 Year Old American Bike And A Monkey Bike
2005 Honda CBR1000RR SC57 Fireblade 998cc. Sold for £25,300

Introduced in 2004 as the seventh generation Honda Fireblade, the SC57 CBR1000RR featured a compact 998cc inline-four lightweight engine and race-inspired, cassette-type, 6-speed gearbox and a top speed of 180mph.

A Surprise Package From Honda, 101 Year Old American Bike And A Monkey Bike
1980 Honda Dax ST70 ex-Team Lotus 72cc – sold for ten times its normal market value for £22,425 due to its links to Nigel Mansell, Ayrton Senna, Johnny Dumfries, Mario Andretti and Elio de Angelis.

This Ex-Team Lotus JPS-liveried Honda ST70 Monkey Bike was supplied with a certificate from team Lotus stating that the bike was used as pit transport for Elio de Angelis, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Johnny Dumfries and Ayrton Senna.

Produced from 1969 to 1981, the Honda ST70 minibike was one of the DAX series of minibikes. This bike was used as pit transport by the Lotus Formula 1 team and was first painted in the Essex Wire colours of the then team sponsor, before being painted in the JPS livery it wears today. Some of the Essex colours can still be found under the seat. Imported by Team Lotus from Monte Carlo in May 1980, the bike was still wearing its Monte Carlo registration plate. In running condition, its celebrity use and only 1,115 kms recorded, it was no wonder that this very collectible part of motorsport history was hotly fought over.

A Surprise Package From Honda, 101 Year Old American Bike And A Monkey BikeBut it wasn’t just the modern bikes that proved popular, this 1924 Henderson Four-Cylinder Deluxe 1,305cc sold for an impressive £62,100. In its day this bike was known the ‘Rolls Royce of American Motorcycles’ and was favoured by numerous Police departments throughout the US amid competition from similar models from Indian and Harley-Davidson.

Introduced in 1911 by WG Henderson and fitted with powerful four-cylinder, inline air-cooled engines, it was known in Europe at the time as the ‘Rolls Royce of American Motorcycles’ and was capable of over 80mph. This Deluxe Model, was launched in 1922, went on to become the last machines produced by the Henderson factory in Chicago.

This example has been owned by for the last 35 years and lovingly restored within that time to its current condition. Presented in running order this is a true piece of US motorcycling history and will be heading off to a new home in New Mexico.

Iconic Auctioneers motorcycle specialists are now looking for entries for their next sale The Iconic Motorcycle Sale at Shuttleworth in Bedfordshire on the 4th May. The Auction takes place amongst the historic hangars of this working aeronautical and automotive visitor attraction and attracts hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts to view and bid making it an ideal event to sell your motorcycle. So, if you are looking to sell your motorcycle or collection get in contact with the team today for a free valuation +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or email enquiries@iconicauctioneers.com.

Choose your SHARK – new colours for the 2025 range

Helmets 0
SHARK has announced a range of new colourways for its bestselling 22.06 line-up, including the innovative Aeron GP, Spartan RS and RS Jet

Aprilia Racing and New Era to join forces for the 2025 season

Latest News 0
Aprilia Racing and New Era, the world’s leading headwear brand, have confirmed a new partnership for the 2025 MotoGP season.

Anodised Aluminium: GIVI’s Secret of Youthfulness

GIVI 0
The latest evolution of the Trekker Outback EVO SMART combines innovation with the strength and elegance of anodised aluminium.

