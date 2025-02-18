Bendsneyder sets the pace again as WorldSSP Official Test ends

Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) topped the timesheets for the second consecutive day, posting a 1’31.595s lap—more than half a second clear of the competition.

Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) made a strong statement on Day 2, holding P1 until the final moments before settling for second with a 1’32.129s.

Maintaining his impressive form, Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) secured third place for the second consecutive day with a 1’32.332s.

Australian Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing Team) improved on his Day 1 time, finishing seventh with a 1’32.557s.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), the 2024 WorldSSP runner-up, finished eighth – just over one second behind Bendsneyder – as he continued adapting to the Yamaha R9.

P1 – Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

“It was almost a perfect day again. Today, we focused more on race distance, and at the end, we did a time attack. In the second practice, we completed a race simulation—10 laps, then a pit stop to change the rear tire, followed by another 8 laps. It was useful not only for race pace but also to understand pit lane entry and exit ahead of Saturday and Sunday’s races.

After that, we went for a time attack, which went quite well, so I’m happy with today. But in the end, it’s just testing—there are no points. We’re staying calm and focused on our main job. Of course, it’s nice to start the season this way, but the most important thing will be Saturday and Sunday afternoon when the real points are on the line.”

Combined Results after FP4

1. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 1’31.595s, 51 laps

2. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.534s, 46 laps

3. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +0.737s, 45 laps

4. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) +0.792s, 58 laps

5. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +0.838s, 49 laps

6. Filippo Farioli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.949s, 65 laps

