Pyramid Hugger for BMW R 1300 GS

Pyramid protection for the rear end of latest generation GS

BMW’s R1300 GS boasts some of the most sophisticated rear suspension ever seen on an adventure sport motorcycle, so owners will be relieved to hear that British bodywork specialists Pyramid now offer a rear hugger for the big Beemer.

Developed and made in the UK, the hugger significantly reduces the debris and spray thrown up by the rear wheel, shielding the complex rear shock on the GS.

It also stops grime from completely coating the rest of the rear end of the bike, the rider’s and passenger’s legs, and any luggage on-board too.

Designed to look like an OE item, the Pyramid hugger is made from durable ABS, with a powder-coated aluminum bracket, which is textured to match the finishes found on the GS.

It mounts directly onto the EVO-Paralever shaft drive casing – no modifications required – so it’s super easy to fit, and won’t get in the way of maintenance tasks, like brake servicing.

The Hugger retails for £194.99 including VAT and comes complete with all fixings and fitting instructions.

It can be paired with Pyramid’s Spray Guard Extension and Extenda Fenda EXTRA for riders looking for a comprehensive protection package.

Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.uk

Link direct to product https://pyramidmoto.co.uk/products/pyramid-hugger-matte-black-bmw-r-1300-gs-2023-current