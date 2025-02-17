Monday, February 17, 2025
Newsletter

 
All
HomeLatest NewsJonathan Rea to Miss Opening Round of 2025 WorldSBK season
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2024 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Jonathan Rea to Miss Opening Round of 2025 WorldSBK season

Jonathan Rea To Miss Opening Round Of 2025 Worldsbk SeasonJonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team) will miss the opening round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship after a crash on the first day of testing at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Rea fell on the exit of Turn 2 in the closing stages of Monday’s first two-hour test session. He was taken to the circuit medical centre, before being transferred to Cowes for further assessment where it was confirmed he had sustained multiple fractures to the left foot. He will take no further part in testing or the upcoming race weekend.

 

©Words/Images above are from official press release posted courtesy of the team

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Dainese Group celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday with a limited edition of 46 very precious pieces

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Dainese Group celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday with a limited edition of 46 very precious pieces

Apparel 0
A special birthday for the Dottore, who turns 46 – his favorite number, as well as his racing number and good luck charm from the very beginning

Just Dropped Issue 38 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Books 0
Just dropped today issue 38 of Modern Classic  Motorcycle News digital magazineWelcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News latest news, lifestyle and reviews from the world of Modern Classic, Roadster and Naked motorcycles.

New XDiavel V4: the Sport Cruiser according to Ducati

Ducati 0
The latest episode of the Ducati World Première 2025 features the new XDiavel V4, the Sport Cruiser made in Borgo Panigale.

Most Popular

Dainese Group celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday with a limited edition of 46 very precious pieces

Apparel 0
A special birthday for the Dottore, who turns 46 – his favorite number, as well as his racing number and good luck charm from the very beginning

Just Dropped Issue 38 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Books 0
Just dropped today issue 38 of Modern Classic  Motorcycle News digital magazineWelcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News latest news, lifestyle and reviews from the world of Modern Classic, Roadster and Naked motorcycles.

New XDiavel V4: the Sport Cruiser according to Ducati

Ducati 0
The latest episode of the Ducati World Première 2025 features the new XDiavel V4, the Sport Cruiser made in Borgo Panigale.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Dainese Group Celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th Birthday With A Limited Edition Of 46 Very Precious Pieces

Dainese Group celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday with a limited edition...

Frank Duggan - 0